Chattanooga’s First Preservation Town Hall Gathering Will Discuss City's Future

The recent demolition of the historic Car Barn on Market and Broad Streets has reignited concern about the loss of so many historically significant buildings important to Chattanooga’s architectural heritage.

It is evident that many Chattanoogans care deeply about the city’s history and want to see its historic assets preserved.

Preserve Chattanooga is hosting a Preservation Town Hall meeting to discuss the current state of preservation in the city and where to go from here. The Town Hall is a timely opportunity to talk about historic preservation as Preserve Chattanooga prepares to launch development of a Preservation Plan for Hamilton County.

The speakers will be Todd Morgan, Executive Director, Preserve Chattanooga, Cassie Cline, Preservation Planner for the City of Chattanooga, Linda Moss Mines, the Hamilton County Historian, and Kelly Helton, General Manager, Waymark Hotel. A primary goal of the Town Hall is to inform the public about how they can become more involved in an organized movement. There will be time set aside for questions and comments.

The town hall will be held on Thursday, August 21 from 6-7 pm at Second Presbyterian Church. This spectacular church was designed by R. H. Hunt in 1891 and is on the National Register of Historic Places. The event will be in the Fellowship Hall on the lower level and is accessible for the disabled.

The positive economics of preservation is seen in such iconic Southern cities as Savannah, Charleston, and Asheville. Preservation attracts visitors, new homeowners and businesses, and increases the tax coffers of cities. Chattanoogans want their architectural heritage preserved through adaptive reuse and the incorporation of historic buildings into sensitive designs.

Preserve Chattanooga will continue the conversation on the importance of historic preservation during its Chattanooga Preservation Awards held on Thursday, September 18 in the Read House’s historic Silver Ballroom (5 PM).

The event is in partnership with the UTC Center for Interior Architecture and Design and will feature Donovan Rypkema as the keynote speaker. Mr. Rypkema is an international expert on preservation and its positive impact on local economies, sustainability, and affordable housing. “While historic preservation has usually been advocated on aesthetic and cultural grounds, there is more and more evidence of the environmental, economic, and social impacts of preservation,” according to Rypkema. The event is free to the public.

Preserve Chattanooga is the city’s only historic preservation organization and has been protecting the city’s architectural heritage through preservation, education, and advocacy for 50 years. From its founding as Landmarks Chattanooga in 1975, and known for many years as Cornerstones, Preserve Chattanooga continues a 50-year legacy of historic preservation leadership.