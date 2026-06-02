Chattanooga’s Juneteenth Celebration Will Be A Citywide Weekend Of Community

Chattanooga will come together the weekend of June 19–21 for United We Stand: Chattanooga’s Juneteenth Celebration, a citywide weekend honoring freedom, Black history, family, community, entrepreneurship, wellness, civic engagement, and cultural remembrance.

Presented through a collaborative partnership of local organizations, United We Stand represents a long-held vision: one unified Juneteenth celebration that reflects the strength, beauty, and diversity of Chattanooga’s Black community while inviting the entire city to participate in the meaning of Juneteenth.

Participating organizations include All Star Foundation, Black Arts & Ideas: Festival Series, Chattanooga Business Elite, Community Haven, Fannie Mae Crumsey Foundation, LAUNCH, Tennessee Democracy Network, Unity Group, and the Urban League of Greater Chattanooga, with additional community partners contributing to specific programs throughout the weekend.

“United We Stand is more than a title; it is a statement of purpose,” said organizer Ricardo C. Morris. “Since 2018, when I produced Chattanooga’s first citywide Juneteenth Celebration, the dream has always been to see Chattanooga’s Black-led organizations come together around Juneteenth in a way that honors our ancestors, celebrates our families, supports our entrepreneurs, educates our children, and reminds the entire city that freedom is not just a moment in history—it is a responsibility we carry forward together.”

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, finally received word of their freedom—more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation had been signed. Today, Juneteenth stands as both a celebration and a call to remembrance, truth-telling, healing, and continued progress.

This year’s celebration is especially meaningful because it brings together the themes of freedom, family, fatherhood, children, history, identity, legacy, wellness, civic engagement, and economic opportunity. At a time when Black history is being challenged, erased, politicized, and misunderstood, United We Stand creates a public space for Chattanooga to remember, reclaim, and celebrate the stories that shaped this nation.

“United We Stand gives Chattanooga an opportunity to celebrate Juneteenth in a way that is joyful, educational, and deeply connected to community,” said Eric Atkins, Co-Chair of the Unity Group. “This is about honoring where we come from while building stronger relationships for the future.”

The weekend begins Friday, June 19, with a Juneteenth Parade starting at Georgia Avenue, followed by an Emancipation Proclamation Ceremony and Program at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church on MLK Boulevard. The ceremony will feature a theatrical reenactment of the reading of the Emancipation Proclamation, music, community reflection, and participation from The Spiritual Highlights.

“Our community stands at a transformative crossroads, where reflecting upon the breaking of physical chains must be met with an equally profound commitment to the liberation of the mind,” said Juanita Toney, President of the Fannie Mae Crumsey Foundation. “True emancipation is a dual legacy; we must achieve mental freedom to safeguard our physical liberty. By hosting our Juneteenth annual event in a church setting, we reclaim our narrative and fortify the mental foundations of our future.”

Friday’s programming will also include a screening of How to Sue the Klan, connecting historical memory to contemporary conversations about justice, accountability, mental health, and the ongoing impact of racial violence.

“The work of democracy is directly tied to the history of Juneteenth,” said Julia Bates of the Tennessee Democracy Network. “Freedom, voting rights, civic engagement, and historical truth are all connected. This celebration reminds us that democracy must be protected, practiced, and passed on.”

The celebration continues Friday evening with KIC Nights: Juneteenth / LAUNCH Kitchen Incubator Kickback, highlighting food, entrepreneurship, culture, and community connection.

“LAUNCH is proud to support a celebration that uplifts entrepreneurs, food creators, and community builders,” said Angela Belonzi of LAUNCH. “Economic opportunity is part of the freedom story, and we are excited to help create space for local businesses to be seen and supported.”