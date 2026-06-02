Chattanooga’s Juneteenth Celebration Will Be A Citywide Weekend Of Community

Chattanooga will come together the weekend of June 19–21 for United We Stand: Chattanooga’s Juneteenth Celebration, a citywide weekend honoring freedom, Black history, family, community, entrepreneurship, wellness, civic engagement, and cultural remembrance.
Presented through a collaborative partnership of local organizations, United We Stand represents a long-held vision: one unified Juneteenth celebration that reflects the strength, beauty, and diversity of Chattanooga’s Black community while inviting the entire city to participate in the meaning of Juneteenth.
Participating organizations include All Star Foundation, Black Arts & Ideas: Festival Series, Chattanooga Business Elite, Community Haven, Fannie Mae Crumsey Foundation, LAUNCH, Tennessee Democracy Network, Unity Group, and the Urban League of Greater Chattanooga, with additional community partners contributing to specific programs throughout the weekend.
“United We Stand is more than a title; it is a statement of purpose,” said organizer Ricardo C. Morris. “Since 2018, when I produced Chattanooga’s first citywide Juneteenth Celebration, the dream has always been to see Chattanooga’s Black-led organizations come together around Juneteenth in a way that honors our ancestors, celebrates our families, supports our entrepreneurs, educates our children, and reminds the entire city that freedom is not just a moment in history—it is a responsibility we carry forward together.”
Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, finally received word of their freedom—more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation had been signed. Today, Juneteenth stands as both a celebration and a call to remembrance, truth-telling, healing, and continued progress.
This year’s celebration is especially meaningful because it brings together the themes of freedom, family, fatherhood, children, history, identity, legacy, wellness, civic engagement, and economic opportunity. At a time when Black history is being challenged, erased, politicized, and misunderstood, United We Stand creates a public space for Chattanooga to remember, reclaim, and celebrate the stories that shaped this nation.
“United We Stand gives Chattanooga an opportunity to celebrate Juneteenth in a way that is joyful, educational, and deeply connected to community,” said Eric Atkins, Co-Chair of the Unity Group. “This is about honoring where we come from while building stronger relationships for the future.”
The weekend begins Friday, June 19, with a Juneteenth Parade starting at Georgia Avenue, followed by an Emancipation Proclamation Ceremony and Program at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church on MLK Boulevard. The ceremony will feature a theatrical reenactment of the reading of the Emancipation Proclamation, music, community reflection, and participation from The Spiritual Highlights.
“Our community stands at a transformative crossroads, where reflecting upon the breaking of physical chains must be met with an equally profound commitment to the liberation of the mind,” said Juanita Toney, President of the Fannie Mae Crumsey Foundation. “True emancipation is a dual legacy; we must achieve mental freedom to safeguard our physical liberty. By hosting our Juneteenth annual event in a church setting, we reclaim our narrative and fortify the mental foundations of our future.”
Friday’s programming will also include a screening of How to Sue the Klan, connecting historical memory to contemporary conversations about justice, accountability, mental health, and the ongoing impact of racial violence.
“The work of democracy is directly tied to the history of Juneteenth,” said Julia Bates of the Tennessee Democracy Network. “Freedom, voting rights, civic engagement, and historical truth are all connected. This celebration reminds us that democracy must be protected, practiced, and passed on.”
The celebration continues Friday evening with KIC Nights: Juneteenth / LAUNCH Kitchen Incubator Kickback, highlighting food, entrepreneurship, culture, and community connection.
“LAUNCH is proud to support a celebration that uplifts entrepreneurs, food creators, and community builders,” said Angela Belonzi of LAUNCH. “Economic opportunity is part of the freedom story, and we are excited to help create space for local businesses to be seen and supported.”
On Saturday, June 20, the Juneteenth Freedom Run will invite runners, walkers, families, and community members to participate in a wellness-centered event celebrating freedom as a journey we take together. The run honors the legacy of Mrs. Opal Lee, known as the “grandmother of Juneteenth,” whose decades of advocacy helped make Juneteenth a federal holiday.
Saturday will also feature the All Star Foundation BBQ Festival, celebrating food, family, music, entertainment, and community gathering.
“Juneteenth reminds us that freedom is not only a moment in history, but a continuing responsibility to empower, educate, and uplift our communities,” said All Star Foundation's Antonio Boston. “Our Foundation’s mission is to support youth, provide essential resources, offer mentorship, and create opportunities for success. United We Stand reflects that mission by bringing people together across generations and backgrounds to honor our history, celebrate our resilience, and invest in a brighter future for the next generation. Together, we shine brighter.”
The weekend will conclude Sunday, June 21, with Black Arts & Ideas: Black Dads Matter Father’s Day Brunch (Ticketed Event) at Community Haven in East Chattanooga. Doors open at 11:30 a.m., brunch will be served from 12:00 p.m. to approximately 1:30 p.m., and the 2:00 p.m. program (Free Event – Registration is required) will feature Dr. Gina Paige, Co-Founder of African Ancestry, as a special guest speaker.
Dr. Paige’s work helps Black people reconnect with their African roots through DNA testing, family history, and cultural identity. Her message is deeply connected to the purpose of Juneteenth: remembering what was taken, reclaiming what was hidden, and celebrating the strength of who we are.
The program will also include an Ancestry Reveal featuring Local News 3, LaTrice Curry and other community members as part of the broader work of Scratching Your Roots: Black Genealogy Society, an initiative dedicated to helping Black families explore, preserve, and celebrate ancestral identity.
“Community Haven is honored to serve as a gathering place for families, fathers, elders, children, and community members during this important weekend,” said Brother Kevin Muhammad, Executive Director of Community Haven. “Juneteenth reminds us that healing and legacy happen when people come together.”
For Chattanooga Business Elite, the weekend is also an opportunity to connect freedom with ownership, entrepreneurship, and collaboration.
“Juneteenth reminds us that freedom is not only about where we have been, but where we are going,” said Shay McCowan, Founder and CEO of Chattanooga Business Elite and Chattanooga Business and Entertainment. “At CBE and CB&E, we believe that ownership, entrepreneurship, education, and collaboration are powerful tools for advancing our community. We celebrate the resilience of our ancestors by creating spaces where businesses can grow, professionals can connect, young people can dream bigger, and communities can prosper. Our commitment is to ensure that the spirit of Juneteenth lives on through action, opportunity, and collective impact.”
United We Stand was created to bring together organizations that have each been doing meaningful work in Chattanooga. Rather than separating Juneteenth into isolated events, this celebration invites the city to experience Juneteenth as a shared civic, cultural, educational, and spiritual moment.
“Unity does not mean sameness,” Morris added. “It means we bring our different missions, gifts, communities, and strengths to the same table. That is what makes this celebration powerful.”
The Urban League of Greater Chattanooga emphasized that Juneteenth must continue to inspire action toward equity and opportunity.
“The Urban League of Greater Chattanooga is proud to join our community in celebrating Juneteenth and reflecting on the enduring pursuit of freedom, opportunity, and justice,” said Dr. Reginald F. Smith II, President and CEO of the Urban League of Greater Chattanooga. “While Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery, it also challenges us to continue the work of expanding economic opportunity, educational achievement, and civic engagement for future generations. We honor the resilience of those who came before us by building stronger families, stronger communities, and a stronger Chattanooga for all.”
Through parades, ceremonies, film, food, music, wellness, genealogy, fatherhood, entrepreneurship, and community gathering, United We Stand affirms that Juneteenth belongs to all Americans—but must remain rooted in the Black experience and the truth of our history.
Weekend Highlights
Friday, June 19
- 11:30 Juneteenth Parade lineup on Georgia Avenue
- 12:45 Emancipation Proclamation Ceremony & Program at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church - Film Screening: How To Sue the Klan
- 7:00 KIC Nights: Juneteenth / LAUNCH Kitchen Incubator Kickback
Saturday, June 20
- 8:30 Juneteenth Freedom Run
- 1:00 All Star Foundation BBQ Festival
Sunday, June 21
- 11:30 Black Arts & Ideas: Black Dads Matter Father’s Day Brunch at Community Haven
- 2:00 Dr. Gina Paige, Co-Founder of African AncestryAncestry Reveal presented as part of Scratching Your Roots: Black Genealogy Society