CHI Memorial Foundation To Celebrate 20 Years Of Pink!

CHI Memorial Foundation is excited to celebrate 20 years of Pink! on Saturday, January 25, 2025, at the Chattanooga Convention Center.

To commemorate the 20th anniversary milestone, Alex and Lacy Burd, MaryEllen Locher’s son and daughter-in-law, will chair the Foundation’s signature black-tie event.

Alex and Lacy have a long history of involvement with the CHI Memorial MaryEllen Locher Breast Center and the MaryEllen Locher Scholarship Foundation (now part of CHI Memorial Foundation), both established in honor of Alex's mother, MaryEllen Locher. Lacy currently serves as a board member of the CHI Memorial Foundation and has also served on the auction and Color Chattanooga Pink committees for the Pink! gala.

“It's our family's honor to continue the work my mom started. She was in a unique position as a news anchor to go through her cancer treatment with the support of thousands of viewers in the Chattanooga area rallying around her. Those viewers and our community are what inspired the MaryEllen Locher Breast Center at Memorial Hospital 20 years ago,” shared Alex Burd.

“Mom felt every patient going through cancer treatment should have a support team like she had and should have access to the best level of care possible, right here in Chattanooga. It’s been nearly 20 years since the MaryEllen Locher Breast Center opened its doors, and our family is extremely proud to have been a part of it. Lacy and I are looking forward to chairing the 20th anniversary of Pink! and helping continue my mom’s mission to support each and every patient and their families at the MaryEllen Locher Breast Center.”

This year’s theme is ‘20 Years of Impact’.

"For 20 years, our Pink! gala has been a beacon of hope for women facing breast cancer in our community. The generosity of our supporters has allowed us to invest in cutting-edge technology, provide vital support services, and empower women on their journey to recovery,” said Jennifer Nicely, CHI Memorial Foundation president. “This year, we are thrilled to celebrate this milestone and continue our mission of making a real difference in the lives of those touched by this disease."

Pink! is a celebration of life for breast cancer patients and survivors that has raised more than $7.1 million since 2005 to ensure our community has access to the most advanced breast cancer treatments available.

All proceeds from Pink! stay here in our community to ensure the CHI Memorial MaryEllen Locher Breast Center has the latest technology available and provides the highest quality care available to women in need, as well as, helping provide college scholarships to children who have had a parent experience breast cancer.

Sponsorship opportunities for Pink! are available now. Available sponsorships range from $6,000 to $50,000. If available, any remaining individual Pink! tickets go on sale December 1, 2024.

Visit SupportMemorialFoundation.org or call 423.495.PINK (7465) for more information.

For information on the MaryEllen Locher Breast Center, visit MaryEllenLocher.com. To schedule a mammogram at any of the Center’s four locations or on a mobile coach, call (423) 495-4040.