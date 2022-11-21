Children With Disabilities And Their Families Build Community Through Creative Spaces

For eight years, Downside Up has been helping children with disabilities and their families build community through their creative spaces and experiences.

They work hard to provide educational and creative opportunities for families in our area who have children with disabilities and to create a more inclusive community for all abilities to enjoy.

Through the Camp Wakawalu family camps, the Training Wheels activity & learning center, and their many community events, they strive to celebrate the highs and guide through the lows.

When you think your life has been turned upside down, they choose to live downside up. Their motto is simple: "Happy is happy, from every which way."

The Training Wheels preschool program is a unique and individualized preschool experience for our young learners. Unlike most preschools, they are not devoted to a specific theory or approach when teaching Early Childhood Education. They believe in the power of play and utilize a combination of Montessori Techniques and Traditional Learning Approaches in our daily lessons.

They simply meet the child where they are and nurture their own unique learning style. Their classroom is not segregated into age groups. Children of ages 2.5 years to 6 years, and of all physical and intellectual abilities, come together to play and learn.

They pride themselves on keeping lesson plans play-based, hands-on and adaptive to each child's specific abilities and safety needs, all while introducing pre-kindergarten skills.

Coming up, they'll be hosting a holiday camp Dec. 19-21 for PreK through 4th grade. The camp provides opportunities for boys and girls of all abilities to explore, grow, create, and learn through a wide array of engaging programs. Led by certified teachers and dynamic counselors, campers will enjoy a variety of indoor and outdoor activities which involve team building, music, science, art, and recreation.

The community that they’re building takes time and energy and a whole lot of love. But as a nonprofit, Downside Up also depends on the kindness and generosity of people and partners who share their mission.

They will be hosting a fundraiser 5K at Baylor on December 11th. You can also show your support with you? end of year giving, coming to an event/fundraiser, volunteering in a variety of ways, becoming a member or gifting a membership, our sponsoring an event.

Learn more at www.downsideupinc.org