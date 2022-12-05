Local Christian Ministry Dedicates Themselves To Helping The Incarcerated

The mission of Metanoia Ministries is to engage, educate, and equip the Church for the discipleship, mentoring, and reintegration of prisoners.

The name “Metanoia” comes from a Greek noun meaning “a change of mind: as it appears in one who repents of a purpose he has formed or of something he has down, especially the change of mind of those who have begun to abhor their errors and misdeeds, and have determined to enter upon a better course of life, so that it embraces both a recognition of isn and sorrow for it and hearty amendment, the tokens and effects of which are good deeds,” per Thayer’s Greek Lexicon.

From Joseph to Daniel to Paul, the Bible is full of stories regarding ministry to the prisoner.Mark Casson, Executive Director of Metanoia Ministries, spent 11 years in one prison and never saw a Reformed Christian visit the prison chapel. He had written to Reformed churches, he says, but no one ever came.

When he was released, he believes God called him to his current ministry in order to call the Reformed world to prison ministry. There are approximately 150,000 evangelical brothers and sisters in prison in the United States, and in Casson’s view, “we have, by and large, neglected them.”

Discipleship

Everything begins with their corresponding discipleship ministry. Prisoners across America, both male and female, enroll in our Bible Study curriculum as they seek to grow in their faith. Throughout this process, they are matched with personal instructors — volunteer church members — who both encourage and guide them in their lessons through correspondence by mail.

The ministry is seeking men and women to commit to this life-giving act of service by walking alongside one of their students on their path toward discipleship.

Mentoring

Their mentoring ministry consists of both prisoners and volunteer mentors committing to meet face-to-face twice each month to participate in life-on-life mentoring. Mentors serve inmates through personal encouragement in Christ; through helping prepare them for re-entry into society; and simply through being a regular, committed, and Christ-like presence in their lives.

They are in great need of men and women willing to answer the call of those in prison crying out even now for someone to help guide them through their spiritual journey.

Reintegration

Reintegration is a crucial step in a (former) inmate’s journey toward spiritual growth. Those being released may lack means to obtain basic necessities: housing, transportation, or a job. Nonetheless, they have strong faith that those who “seek first the kingdom of God and his righteousness” will have all these things added to them.

The ministry aims to partner with local churches willing to welcome those transitioning back into civilian life by providing a connection to a strong body of believers who might surround them in Christ’s love post-release.

Whether you would like to schedule a presentation or simply ask for more information, you can visit them online at www.metanoiaprisonministries.org