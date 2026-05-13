Chattanooga Releases New Spring/Summer Community Activity & Resource Guide

The City of Chattanooga Department of Community Development has officially launched its new Community Activity & Resource Spring/Summer 2026 Guide, a comprehensive publication designed to connect residents with programs, services, events, and resources available throughout Chattanooga.

The guide highlights programming and services from several divisions within the Department of Community Development, including:

Community Centers

Office of Family Empowerment (OFE)

Community Health

Community Engagement

Community Advisory Committee (CAC)

Aquatics

In addition to showcasing year-round programs and activities, the guide also provides residents with an inside look at several major community initiatives and upcoming developments, including:

The City’s vision and rollout plan for Community Resource Hubs

Plans for the new Eastgate Senior Center

The Heart Hub initiative at Glenwood Community Center

Summer events and seasonal programming are happening across Chattanooga

“This guide was created to ensure residents know what resources and opportunities are available to them right in their own neighborhoods,” said Cedric Henson, Administrator for the Department of Community Development. “Whether someone is looking for youth programming, wellness resources, senior activities, workforce support, or ways to get involved in the community, this guide truly has something for everyone.”

The Community Activity & Resource Guide is available digitally at cha.city/cdguide or by texting “GUIDE” to (423) 643-7300 and can also be accessed through the MYCHATTCONNECT App, making it easier than ever for residents to stay informed and connected to city services and programs.

Residents are encouraged to explore the guide, participate in local programs, and discover new ways to engage with community centers and services throughout Chattanooga.