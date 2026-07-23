City Spotlight: Traveling Along Manufacturers Rd And Cherokee Blvd

Let’s continue exploring the North Shore neighborhood, this time heading west from Market Street along Cherokee Blvd.

According to an older article in the Chattanooga Times Free Press, Stringers Tunnel is a 302-foot-long tunnel on Cherokee Boulevard connecting North Chattanooga to Red Bank and the Mountain Creek area. Originally opening on March 11, 1910, the historic passage cut travel times by an hour and was built to ease travel difficulties to Signal Mountain.

Directly above the tunnel sits the Stringer's Ridge Preserve. According to the city’s website Stringer's Ridge, is a 92-acre wilderness park overlooking the North Shore, the Tennessee River and downtown Chattanooga. The trail terrain consists of rolling hills and some short steep sections.

Outdoor Chattanooga stated that there are 7 miles of multi-use trails for both bikers and pedestrians, with some spur trails designated as foot-traffic only. The trail consists of well-groomed single tracks with rolling hills and some short steep sections. Some of the trails are beginner friendly and family oriented, allowing for a leisurely stroll, while other sections are designated for more experienced hikers and bikers.

Today Cherokee Blvd. has evolved from a quiet 1950s suburb into a bustling, walkable mixed-use corridor.

This section of North Shore has a plethora of dining options and among my favorites are Mike’s Hole in the Wall and Big Bad Breakfast. I love that I can order breakfast during lunch time. Give me a Big Bad skillet with a freshly squeezed Mimosa any day. Or give me a breakfast plate with two eggs, over medium, a smoked sausage and fries with a biscuit and lots of butter. I’m so glad we have Big Bad Breakfast here in the city, although South Pittsburg is a short drive. While we’re on Manufacturers Road let’s grab a cup of coffee at Mean Mug Coffeehouse, or shop at the stores in Signal Mill or grab some barbeque at Edley’s Bar-B-Que.

Speaking of shopping, I should do more of my grocery shopping here at Whole Foods Market. I love the expansive variety of fruits and vegetables they carry as well as their seafood items.

Chattanooga is a pet friendly city, and the North Shore is no exception. Pamper your furry dog with bakery items or a grooming appointment at Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming. They have natural dog food, treats, toys, vitamins and expert guidance on what is best for your fur baby. If you’re looking to pamper yourself there are several nail salons and day spas in the buildings next to Whole Food and Big Bad Breakfast where the experts are ready to ease your stress.

Dining options continue along Cherokee Blvd. The Big Chill and Grill is owned by Scottie Bowman who also owns Scottie’s on the River and Scottie B’s Burgers and Brews. Just a few doors down you have Mexiville, who is owned by Chuy Esquivel, who also owns 423 Tacos. Another Mexican option, one a bit more high-end is Mezcla Cocina Y Cantina. There is another breakfast, brunch and lunch option on Cherokee Blvd., called First Watch. If you prefer a five-star dinner experience dine at Zaya Korean Steakhouse.

Better yet get a taste of Cuba at El-Embargo 62. They have great Cuban Sandwiches and Media Noches, like a Cuban but made with sweet hoagie bread. Their Palomilla steak (thin top sirloin) with white rice, black beans and yuca fries is divine. Another great sandwich is their Pan Con Bistec. That same flat Palomilla steak between pressed bread with crunchy potato sticks, caramelized onions, lettuce and tomatoes.

Three of my favorite vintage stores are on Cherokee Blvd. The first original location of Electric Crocodile is still there. They recently opened a second location in the Southside neighborhood. There are more vintage finds at Local Dive Retail. They are located just around the corner from Electric Crocodile. The owner of Local Dive Retail just opened a second shop just down the street called Street Rat Retail. Vintage clothing, vinyl records, jewelry, concert posters and so much more. Local Dive Retail is currently seeking vendors for the upcoming World’s Longest Yard sale, August 6-9, 2026.

If you’re looking to get into shape the North Shore neighborhood has several options along Cherokee Blvd., and Manufacturers Road. At Pure Barre their group class offers full-body workouts focused on low-impact, small movements that strengthen and tone in 50 minutes or less. Similar workouts are offered at Orange Theory on Cherokee Blvd. Workout Anytime, open 24/7, gives members the flexibility of when and how they want to work out.

There is still much to explore in the North Shore neighborhood as we travel up Market Street toward present day Hill City. I can’t wait to tell you about a small local store serving burgers that won back-to-back Chattanooga Burger Week Classic Burger awards.

Stay tuned.