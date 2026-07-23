City To Celebrate Community Resource Hub Opening At East Lake Community Center

The City of Chattanooga Department of Community Development is proud to announce the grand opening of its first Community Resource Hub (CRH), a new initiative that brings essential resources, services, and opportunities directly into neighborhoods.

The community is invited to celebrate this milestone during a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Monday, July 27, from 2:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the East Lake Community Center.

Following the successful pilot launch in February 2026, during which the City of Chattanooga introduced the mission and vision for its Community Resource Hub (CRH) initiative, the Department of Community Development is pleased to announce the operational launch of the East Lake Community Resource Hub.

The event will formally introduce residents to the Community Resource Hub model in action, an innovative approach that transforms neighborhood community centers into centralized, one-stop destinations for essential services and support. Through partnerships with local organizations and service providers, residents, and families will have access to educational resources, health and wellness services, workforce development opportunities, family support programs, financial resources, community assistance, and other valuable services designed to strengthen individuals, families, and neighborhoods.

"The Community Resource Hub represents our commitment to meeting residents where they are," said Cedric Henson, Administrator of the Department of Community Development. "By bringing together trusted community partners under one roof, we're creating easier access to the services and support that help individuals, families, and neighborhoods thrive."

Following the ribbon cutting, attendees will have the opportunity to tour the new hub, meet the organizations that will provide ongoing services, and learn about the many resources available to the community. The event will feature resource vendors, community organizations, local service providers, food, music, family-friendly activities, and opportunities to connect with City staff and community leaders.

The East Lake Community Resource Hub (CRH) is the first of six locations in the community center ecosystem to establish a network of neighborhood-based resources throughout Chattanooga. CRHs are designed to remove barriers to accessing services by creating welcoming spaces where residents can find multiple resources in one convenient location.

The City of Chattanooga invites residents, neighborhood leaders, nonprofit organizations, community partners, and local stakeholders to join in celebrating this exciting new chapter in community development.

Organizations that provide community resources and services are encouraged to register as a vendor. Please contact Marisa Kelley at mkelley@chattanooga.gov for more information.

Event Details:

What: Community Resource Hub Ribbon Cutting & Community Celebration

When: Monday, July 27, 2026

Time: Ribbon Cutting: 2:30 pm (Event Time: 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.)

Where: East Lake Community Center, 3601 Dodds Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37407

Admission: Free and open to the public

For more information about the Community Resource Hub:

Email: CRH@chattanooga.gov

Text: "Resource" to 423-643-7300

Website: https://cha.city/resource