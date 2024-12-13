Collegedale Happy Hookers Yarn Club Donates Handmade Winter Items

The members of the Collegedale Happy Hookers Yarn Club have been busy all year long tenderly and lovingly designing and crafting over 300 hats, 133 scarves, a mixture of headbands, baby blankets, gloves, cowls, shawls, and a special baby sweater - all for those in need.

This Friday, December 13th, club members will be donating their 600+ homemade winter items to the Forgotten Child Fund at the Walmart in Collegedale.

“We usually pick small local projects like blankets for shelter pets, lapghans for nursing homes, baby hats for hospitals, we’ve even sent hats on mission trips to Kenya,” said Christina Clark, Collegedale Parks & Recreation Supervisor. “This year I gave them a larger challenge and they did not disappoint. They’ve already asked to do it again next year.”

The Collegedale Happy Hookers meet each Tuesday from 11:00am to 1:00pm in the West Room at Collegedale City Hall located at 4910 Swinyar Drive.

An evening time program, called Thursday Night Threads, meets the first & third Thursday of each month from 5:00pm to 7:00, also in the West Room. All ages and skill levels are welcomed.

For more information, go to Collegedale Parks and Recreation Department’s website at www.collegedaleparksandrec.com.