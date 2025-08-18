Come Meet Butterfly: McKamey's "Match Makin' Monday" Pet Of The Week

This week McKamey introduces Butterfly, a two-year-old sweetheart whose calm elegance and big hearted personality make her an irresistible companion.

Quietly confident on leash and extra affectionate at home, Butterfly glides through life like a soft breeze.

Butterfly is a true lap dog. After a gentle walk, she curls into a comfortable cocoon on the sofa and settles in for long, contented snuggles. She approaches affection with the polite manners of someone who knows the value of a well-timed paw-for-attention and the occasional hopeful look toward snack time.

For anyone longing for a loving, low-key companion who will happily be their shadow during quiet nights in, Butterfly is an ideal match.

A little caution is wise: Butterfly has a history of escaping a fence. That doesn’t define her, but it does mean she will thrive best in a home with secure fencing and an adopter who is attentive to perimeter safety.

With consistent management and gentle guidance, she can grow more reliable outdoors. Given her shy-at-first nature, she responds beautifully to slow introductions and calm, patient people who let her come forward on her own terms.

Inside the home Butterfly seems housetrained, showing promise of steady, indoor habits that make her easy to live with. She walks nicely on leash, enjoying relaxed neighborhood strolls. Those willing to invest a little patience at the start will discover a dog who blossoms into a devoted, trusty companion.

McKamey recommends Butterfly for someone who can offer a secure yard, a patient approach to building trust, and plenty of cozy spots for cuddle breaks. In return, Butterfly will return lifelong loyalty, gentle companionship, and those small, everyday moments that make a house feel like home.

The best part is, all of Butterfly's adoption fees are waved this week! To meet Butterfly and learn adoption steps, contact McKamey’s adoption team. For the right home, this quiet love bug is ready to land and stay forever.

Learn more at mckameyanimalcenter.org/available-pets-at-mac

Join us next week for another special pet profile, and remember, every adoption is a new chapter in a pet’s life. Let’s turn the page together!