Chattanooga Community Circles Day: A Unique Mental Wellness Event For All Ages

Chattanooga will welcome a new mental health event with producer Antionette Rollins, founder of Alchemy by Ant, hosting the first Chattanooga Community Circles Day on Saturday, August 16, from Noon to 4:00 p.m. at the Downtown Chattanooga Public Library.

This free public event will provide a welcoming space for the community to gather, connect, and engage in creative problem-solving. Chattanooga Community Circles Day is designed for everyone, but particularly those facing personal, financial, or physical barriers to accessing mental wellness resources.

The event will emphasize the experiences of groups who have historically been excluded from mental health discussions, including young adults, college students, veterans, and individuals interested in community advocacy.

Through a series of facilitator-led small group circles, attendees can explore various mental wellness topics, such as building community connections and recognizing and responding to signs of distress in others, all in a fun and low-pressure environment.

“I’m excited to bring Chattanooga Community Circles Day to life and spark conversations around mental wellness in a personal, accessible, and enjoyable way,” says Rollins. “As the first event of its kind in our city, Chattanooga Community Circles Day reimagines what public mental health events can be, with the potential to impact residents of all ages, backgrounds, and neighborhoods.”

Rollins is producing Chattanooga Community Circles Day as part of River City Company’s Emerging Producers program, a professional development and placemaking cohort sponsored by the Lyndhurst Foundation.

“Chattanooga Community Circles Day is a shining example of how local event producers can transform public spaces into vibrant, inclusive experiences. Through our Emerging Producers program, River City Company supports individuals like Antionette Rollins who are passionate about building community and activating Downtown Chattanooga in meaningful ways. These producers help bring our city to life — creating opportunities for connection, celebration, and belonging for all who live, work, visit, play, and stay here,” said Emily Mack, President & CEO of River City Company.

In addition to the facilitated circles, attendees can visit resource tables hosted by Chattanooga-based organizations providing access to mental health support, community services, and wellness tools. Attendees can also engage in creative activities, including arts stations for children and group singing circles, along with refreshments from a local food truck.

Event Highlights

Facilitator-led Community Circles: Participants can choose from a variety of community circles, including:

“Connect & Act for Mental Health” – Tools for recognizing distress and offering support facilitated by Megan McKnight, Director of the Center for Wellbeing at UTC

“Drum Therapy” – Led by Ronald Wrigley, Director of the Chattanooga Vet Center

Resource Vendors: A curated selection of local businesses and organizations dedicated to mental health, holistic well-being, and community support, including:

AIM Center

Bryn Medical (Offering Trigger Point Massages)

Chattanooga VA Center

Interactive Activities: School-aged children can participate in creative wellness activities while their parents and guardians are in community circles.

Community Refreshments: Refreshments from one of Chattanooga's favorite food trucks will be available for purchase outside the library entrance.

Event Details