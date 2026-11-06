Neighborhood Spotlight Shines On Historic St. Elmo At The Foot Of Lookout Mountain

Earlier this year I did a story about the various eateries in St. Elmo, and discovered several quaint boutique stores and of course the infamous Incline Railway. I plan to enjoy that trip soon for the experience and to see the new pizza place and observatory at the top station and new ice cream place, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream, at the bottom station.

St. Elmo has a lot of history too. Before it was St. Elmo it was known as Lookout Town since it was at the base of Lookout Mountain. For some time, it was home to several Native Americans including Cherokee Chief Dragging Canoe and later Cherokee Chief John Ross.

After the Civil War. It was also known as Kirkland or Kirkland town, named after local postmaster George Kirkland, and gained a rowdy reputation for saloons, gambling, brothels, and shooting matches.

Later most of the land at the base of Lookout Mountain was purchased by Colonel Abraham Malone Johnson and his wife. He separated his farm to include residential and commercials areas. The name St. Elmo comes from the title of a novel written by Augusta Evans Wilson.

According to older news reports, Wilson spent summers on Lookout Mountain and traveled frequently to Italy. Wilson said the view from Lookout Mountain were like the views from St. Elmo Castle in Naples, Italy. She published a book titled “St. Elmo,” in 1866 which became one of the top three best-selling novels of the nineteenth century.

According to the St. Elmo Community History page, a yellow fever epidemic in 1878 caused 12,000 people to leave the area, most going up to Lookout Mountain. Back then the only way up the mountain was a four-hour trip. Later in 1879 construction started on the St. Elmo Turnpike. Today we know that road as Ochs Highway.

Part of St. Elmo includes Forest Hill Cemetery.

According to its website, the cemetery was established in 1880 by a group led by Johnson. Forest Hills is the final resting place of Civil Wars officers, entertainers, industrialists, and even a U. S. postmaster general. Historical periods are evident in the gravestones. A separate area for African Americans, is a relic from the era of segregation.

According to grave records, Alice Cooper, Chattanooga’s notorious madam, and lady of the night was buried here in 1893. You’ll also find Grace Moore, the internationally famous opera singer who died in a 1947 plane crash.

Most of what we know as St. Elmo today was primarily wooded area. The growth and development of St. Elmo began with the planning and development of the Chickamauga Chattanooga National Military Park, which was dedicated in 1890.

In 1893 an electric trolley connected Chattanooga to St. Elmo further expanding the growth of the community. In addition to the electric trolley the first of two Incline Railways was built in 1887. In 1895, Incline #2 started taking passengers up the steepest part of the mountain. Proving to be more successful, Incline Railway #1 was closed in 1899. Incline #2 is still operational today as the infamous, steepest one-mile trip, with the stunning views – The Incline Railway.

The town was officially incorporated in 1905. St. Elmo’s first school was built by the end of 1906.

But traveling from Chattanooga to St. Elmo via Broad Street didn’t happen until 1926. According to an older Times Free Press article, Broad Street ended at ninth Street. Beyond that were a series of buildings owned by the state of Georgia due to decades-old railroad right-of-way agreements for the Western & Atlantic Railroad Chattanooga.

Talks and agreement to open Broad Street went nowhere for years.

According to the community’s history website, Chattanooga Commissioner Ed Bass decided enough was enough. One night Bass and a crew of city workers bulldozed enough of the buildings to establish a passageway for vehicles.

According to the website, St. Elmo became part of the city of Chattanooga when it was annexed in September of 1929. Since then, hundreds of properties have been listed on the National Register, and in 1992, St. Elmo was designated a Local Historic District. Many of the buildings from the late nineteenth century have been preserved.

Even today, if you drive along St. Elmo Avenue and Tennessee Avenue, many of these historic properties are being restored to their former beauty. St. Elmo offers open green spaces and parks, scenic historic homes, places to eat and shop and is the gateway to Lookout Mountain, Sunset Park, Rock City, walking trails to beautiful waterfalls, Point Park and more.