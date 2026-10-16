Community Spotlight: Moccasin Bend Holds Lots Of Fascinating History

A few weeks ago, the city unveiled a new pathway connecting Renaissance Park to Moccasin Bend. Now that the weather is cooling down, I’m looking forward to walking along the pathway connecting the two parks as well as checking out the reopened Walnut Street Pedestrian Bridge nearby.

When I first moved to Chattanooga I heard about Moccasin Bend, the adjacent golf club with the same name and the mental health institute also bearing the same name.

The last time I was in the Moccasin Bend area was for the 2024 Cam Run. That year the 5K walk / run started out on Moccasin Bend Road. It was beautiful out there. What I didn’t realize was just how much history Moccasin Bend holds.

Let me start with the mental health hospital.

The Moccasin Bend Mental Health Institute has been in the news a lot lately. The state run facility was established in 1961 by Tennessee State Legislature. The psychiatric hospital serves 52 east Tennessee counties and has 150 beds. The institute covers roughly 300-acres.

County officials had recently announced the move of the mental health institute to a new location on Birmingham Highway. One week later the state reversed course, without much of an explanation and the search for a future permanent location is back on the drawing board.

There was mixed reaction to the news. Supporters were happy because it would provide patients with an updated building and more beds. Those who opposed the move feared people escaping the facility and higher traffic in the area.

I can understand. According to news reports throughout the years, multiple patients have escaped or walked away from the mental health hospital. Most individuals were quickly tracked down by local law enforcement, though some incidents resulted in tragedies.

According to the National Park Partners’ (NPP) website for Chickamauga, Chattanooga, and Moccasin Bend, in 1986 a 1,000-acre boundary on Moccasin Bend was designated as a National Historic Landmark by the National Register of Historic Places, including the mental hospital campus; the 35-acre former police firing range; the 200-acre Moccasin Bend Golf Course; and the former model airplane facility that has since been removed. To date, Moccasin Bend remains the only National Historic Landmark in Hamilton County.

The portion of Moccasin Bend that is designated as the Moccasin Bend National Archeological District is part of the Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, which is managed by the federal National Park Service (NPS).

The website mentioned that the Moccasin Bend National Archeological District represents over 12,000 years of continuous human habitation.

Read that again, 12,000-year timeline.

The Park Services’ website said the first human inhabitants were likely nomadic tribes during the Paleo-Indian period (10,000 B.C. – 8,000 B.C.). Archeological excavations uncovered approximately 20 villages on Moccasin Bend during an era surveyors call the Woodland Period (700 B.C – 1000 A.D.).

It was on Moccasin Bend where Chief Dragging Canoe and his warriors resisted pioneer expansion in the region. He led a band of Cherokee warriors who resisted colonists and settlers in the Upper South.

Probably the most well-known stories about Moccasin Bend are centered around the Trail of Tears (1838-1839). According to the National Parks website, several groups of Cherokees that left Ross’ Landing traveled by water to Oklahoma and passed around the bend, while at least one group marched overland across the neck of Moccasin Bend.

One of the trails on Moccasin Bend, walkable today, is Brown’s Ferry / Old Federal Road Trace. This 1.2-mile roundtrip trail was part of the Trail of Tears, Underground Railroad used by fleeing slaves, and was part of the US Army supply route during the Civil War and likely much more. The rebuilding of this trail was in 2013 and made possible with grant fundings from the Lyndhurst Foundation and the Friends of Moccasin Bend.

This is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the history of Moccasin Bend.

According to NPP, there will be an after work guided walk on the Brown’s Ferry / Old Federal Road Trace from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday Oct. 21, 2026. The next day there will be a lunchtime guided tour from noon until 1 p.m. on Oct. 22. Guests need to meet at the National Park Service Trailhead on Moccasin Bend Road. They suggest guests bring a water bottle, bug spray, and sunscreen. Parking is limited and carpooling is encouraged.

These guided tours are subject to change or cancellation due to weather or other unforeseen issues. NPP website and social media pages will be updated by 9 a.m. on the morning of each event.

They also partnered with Outdoor Chattanooga, for "The American Revolution Comes to Chattanooga: Dragging Canoe in the TN River Gorge," kayak tour. It is set for Saturday Nov. 7. Visit OutdoorChattanooga.com to reserve a space.