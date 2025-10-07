Community Thanksgiving Luncheon Gratefull Set For Thursday, November 20

Thanksgiving is a time for gathering and celebration, and this year Chattanooga’s beloved community tradition marks a milestone — the 10th Anniversary of Gratefull.

Area residents and visitors are invited to join the celebration of a decade of shared meals and fellowship at this citywide Thanksgiving luncheon.

On Thursday, November 20, 2025, from 11:30 a.m.to 1:30 p.m., the middle of the 200 block of East Martin Luther King Boulevard will transform into one long table where everyone is welcome to enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving meal — free of charge.

Gratefull began in Chattanooga in 2014 and, over the past ten years, has grown into the city’s most culturally diverse and inclusive Thanksgiving event.

Each year during the week leading up to Thanksgiving, cities across the country close a street to host their own Gratefull meal, bringing strangers and friends together to share a table, build understanding, and strengthen community ties. The concept of Gratefull has spread beyond Chattanooga to cities throughout the Southeast, including Milan, Tennessee; Nashville, Tennessee; Huntsville, Alabama; and Dalton, Georgia.

For those who wish to give back, luncheon attendees are encouraged to bring supplies to benefit The Maclellan Shelter for Families. Needed items include nonperishable food, coffee supplies, disposable plates and silverware, toothpaste, diapers, and laundry supplies. Collection bins will be available onsite.

Hundreds of volunteers are needed to make this 10th Anniversary event possible. To sign up as a volunteer, visit www.ihelpchattanooga.org. To learn more about sponsorship or support opportunities, contact Dawn Hjelseth at dawn@rivercitycompany.com or call (423) 265-3700.