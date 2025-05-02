Creative Discovery Museum Celebrates 30th Anniversary With A Free Block Party

Every journey has milestones. For Creative Discovery Museum, 2025 marks a major one: 30 years of inspiring children to explore, innovate, create, and play.

And how do you celebrate 30 years of play? With more play, of course!

On Saturday, May 10, the Chestnut Street block between 3rd and 4th Streets will be closed for Day of Play, a high-energy, hands-on block party dedicated to the power of play and the community that has made three decades of discovery possible.

This all-ages block party is free and open to the public. Guests can expect a full day of fun - experience Make It Workshop challenges, Art Studio projects, and Early Childhood explorations with a variety of activations on the block. Exciting partner experiences, giveaways, food trucks, inflatables, and more will cover the block. Interactive performances are scheduled throughout the day, including:

10 a.m. – Kick-Off Program featuring The Pop-up Project

11 a.m. – Story Time with CDM

12 p.m. – Lunch Music Hour with Rick Rushing

1 p.m. – Science Show featuring Elephant Toothpaste

2 p.m. – Movement Moment featuring The Pop-up Project

3 p.m. – Birthday Celebration and CDM Dance Party!

As a nostalgic nod to CDM’s opening year, Museum admission will be available at throwback 1995 prices: $4.95 for children and $7.95 for adults (admission can be purchased on-site for the day of the event only – no prepaid online tickets will be available).

“This is more than a birthday party,” said Mackenzie Steele, Director of Marketing and Communications at Creative Discovery Museum. “It’s a celebration of the power of play in all its forms. At CDM, we are committed to inspiring exploration, innovation, and creativity through play for all ages. With Day of Play, we get to bring our friends together to celebrate how Chattanooga plays and encourage our community to come downtown and stay downtown for a full day of fun, positioning the Museum as a vital institution in our city for the last 30 years and the next.”

Day of Play has received formal recognition from both local and state leaders with a joint City of Chattanooga and Hamilton County proclamation, as well as a state proclamation from the Tennessee General Assembly. These proclamations recognize the Museum’s three decades of service to children, families, and educators across the region and acknowledge the importance of play in the community.

CDM is grateful for the support of the presenting sponsor for Day of Play, PlayCore. Thanks to additional sponsors Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union and Vision Hospitality, as well as in-kind support from First Verse Productions, 148 Films, Chattanooga Red Wolves, and Mayfield Dairy. On-site partners to visit at the event include Tennessee Aquarium, WTCI PBS, Local 3 News, Chattanooga Tourism, River City Company, CARTA, The Pop-up Project, Chattanooga Public Library, the International Towing Museum, Siskin Children’s Institute, Chattanooga Parks & Outdoors, Soccer Shots, and more.

For more information about Day of Play and how CDM is celebrating 30 years of epic fun, visit cdmfun.org/30 and follow along on social media.

Whether you’ve been part of CDM’s story from the beginning or are just discovering the joy of play-based learning, Day of Play is an open invitation to join the celebration. Let’s keep playing – together.