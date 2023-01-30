Culture Books, Rhyme N Chatt Team Up To Present Chattanooga’s First Black History Festival

Found in 2019, Culture Books has been working to bridge the gaps between literacy and culture by creating safe spaces where culture, community and creativity can be shared to connect people and build confidence in literacy and community and to diversify home libraries.

Culture Books is partnering with Rhyme N Chatt Interactive poetry organization to bring a Black History Festival to Chattanooga. In a first of its kind event, the festival will be held at the newly renovated East Lake Community Center on Saturday, February 18, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The PopUp Project will be coming to perform with their youth, along with Project Motion from CCA, a live wax museum of iconic History Makers (with the help of Michael Howard and the Chattanooga Prep young men), African Princesses and dance, poetry and art. the Tennessee Dance theatre will be bringing ballet, and so much more.

Culture Books will be giving away books and subscription boxes to attending families. They have some amazing vendors and authors being showcased. Also, every book purchased will be from authors local to Chattanooga.

All thanks to their sponsors and people who believe in the work that we are doing in the community, including EPB, Festival of Black Arts and Ideas, Sankofa Chattanooga, Paragon Printing and the City of Chattanooga’s Department of Equity and Community Engagement.

Culture Books believes in community, creativity, connection, culture, and confidence. They want to be a cultural hub for connecting lives and literacy. If you would like to learn more, and how you can help, please email them at Culturebookschattanooga@gmail.com, find them on Facebook at Culture Books, on Instagram is Culture_Books_literacy, or on the web at www.CultureBookscha.org