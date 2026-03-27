Trans Day Of Visibility A Celebration Of Transgender Life, Community, Resiliency

On Saturday, March 28th, the Chattanooga Queer Empowerment Collective and Trans Liberation Collective, sponsored by Chattanooga Pride, are hosting a Trans Day of Visibility event at Stoveworks in Downtown Chattanooga.

The event is a part of the greater annual international celebration that is dedicated to honoring the resiliency, creativity, and joy of transgender and gender-expansive people. It is also crucial in raising awareness about current issues the trans community has faced and is continuing to face with the current administration.

However, the day is not meant to be a solemn one; instead, it serves as a celebration of trans life while also acting as a resource hub connecting trans people to services and a support network. There will also be the ability for allies to get more involved with the local trans community, acting as a community-building space for individuals.

Stoveworks will be hosting the party, and the team behind the day says that this will be the biggest event they have held yet, featuring over 60 vendors, performers, and a signature speech from keynote speaker Imara Jones.

Additionally, they will have free haircuts; incredible live music with a DJ; a clothing swap; food trucks; tattoos; drag and burlesque shows; as well as wellness services and access to medical and mental health resources. Proceeds from the event will go back into supporting the artists, organizers, and community services offered.

In speaking with the founder of Chattanooga Queer Empowerment Collective, Eleven Boaz Cook, about what they think this larger-scale event’s impact will be on the broader trans community, they mentioned how isolating it can feel to be trans and how this event will serve as a reminder that there’s an entire community here backing and supporting you.

“For trans folks, especially here in the South, it can feel really isolating. Like you’re alone or like you have to make yourself smaller or hide just to exist. Walking into a space with hundreds of people where you’re not just accepted but celebrated changes something in your body. It reminds you that you’re not alone, that there’s community here, that there are people who see you and have your back.

For allies or folks who are newer to this, it creates a way to engage that isn’t through debate or headlines but through actual connection. Through art, music, conversation, and just being in the space. It humanizes things in a way that’s hard to replicate anywhere else. And for the broader community, it shows what it looks like when people choose care, joy, and community. It’s not about convincing anyone of anything; it’s about creating a space where people can witness that and be part of it if they choose.”

When asked how important visibility is during this period and how they feel about trying to celebrate trans life while also acknowledging the real struggles trans folks face today, Eleven mentioned that visibility is important because it expands the narrative at play and allows people to see trans folks as whole people, not just statistics.

“We’re not ignoring reality; we’re choosing not to let it be the only story. There are very real challenges facing trans people right now, locally and globally, and we feel that every day. But if the only time people see or talk about trans folks is in the context of harm or crisis, that becomes the full narrative, and it’s incomplete.

Visibility is important because it expands that narrative. It allows people to see trans folks as whole people, not just headlines or statistics. It creates recognition, connection, and a sense of possibility, especially for people who might not see themselves reflected anywhere else. Events like this create space for that visibility to exist in a real, grounded way. Not just being seen, but being seen in community, in joy, in creativity.”