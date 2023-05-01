Doors Open Jazz Inspires And Empowers Children In Underserved Communities

For the past four years, Doors Open Jazz has been serving their mission to inspire and empower children of our underserved communities through free music lessons.

Their goal is to help kids become better academics and social learners. Studies show when a child at a young age learns a musical instrument, it boosts their Math I.Q., memory, and language skills.

Why? Because it works the same part of the brain.

It is the same concept if you were to go to the gym and work out a certain muscle group to get stronger and faster.

Their spring fundraiser will be held on April 27 from 7 - 9 pm at the American Legion 95 on 3329 Ringgold Road in East Ridge. There will be live music from Scenic City Sound Big band of Chattanooga, dancing, baskets, silent art auction, raffle, free snacks and soft beverages. The kitchen will be open to purchase dinner food, and there will be free parking. Admission is only $10.

Come on out to show your support and take part in the fun. You may also show your support by going to their website at doorsopenjazz.org to donate. Just hit the big green donate button on the homepage.

You can also call them at (423) 208-1997, email them at info.doorsopenjazz@gmail.com, or look from them on Facebook at Doors Open Jazz.

Additionally, they are in urgent need of trumpets if you are not using them anymore. They deeply appreciate it, and want to remind everyone to never stop the music!