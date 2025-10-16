Drop-Off Locations Opening Soon Across Tennessee For Operation Christmas Child

Volunteers are preparing to collect Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts during National Collection Week, Nov. 17 – 24.

Nearly 5,000 drop-off locations will open across the country in November, and shoebox packers can find their local drop-off locations in Tennessee.

Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering gift-filled shoeboxes to children including many who are suffering from war, poverty, disease and disaster. Operation Christmas Child hopes to reach another 12 million children in 2025.

Shoebox packing is fun for individuals, families and groups. Find a step-by-step guide on the How to Pack a Shoebox webpage.

The project partners with local churches across the globe to deliver to children in need. Participants can donate $10 per shoebox gift online through “Follow Your Box” and receive a tracking label to discover its destination.

“Samaritan’s Purse works around the world to help people in need,” said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse. "Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 232 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 170 countries and territories."

Participants can find the nearest drop-off location and hours of operation as they make plans to drop off their shoebox gifts.

The online lookup tool is searchable by City or ZIP code. Signs at each location will identify the drop-off.