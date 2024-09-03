East Ridge To Celebrate Grand Opening Of New Animal Shelter

Construction of the new animal shelter in East Ridge is now complete and city officials are inviting the public to join them for the celebration of the grand opening.

On Thursday, September 26th, the city will hold the Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at the new Animal Shelter located at 5302 Stone Street.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10am with light refreshments being served.

“We are so excited for the Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening of our new Animal Shelter,” said East Ridge Mayor Brian Williams. “The new facility is designed with the comfort and well-being of our animals as a top priority.”

Featuring spacious kennels, a large play yard, and updated amenities, the shelter aims to provide a welcoming environment where every animal can receive the love and care they deserve while awaiting their forever homes.

“This new facility is part of our ongoing commitment by offering the best possible care for the animals in our community,” Mayor Williams added.

The all new and larger 4,850 square foot building features 30 dog kennels with outside runs and drains for ease of cleaning. Each kennel contains a self-watering feature. The walls and floors of the shelter have a polymer coating that can withstand pressure washing.

“We are thrilled to open our doors to the community and celebrate this milestone,” Mayor Williams concluded. “This new facility represents a significant step forward in our efforts to serve the animals and families of East Ridge.”