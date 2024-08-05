East Ridge To Host A Pet Adoption Carnival On Saturday, August 24th

Members of the East Ridge Animal Services staff want to invite the public to join them for one “paw-some” event.

On Saturday, August 24th, the staff of the East Ridge Community Center and East Ridge Animal Services will host an Adoption Carnival: a dog themed event with free onsite adoptions. The $75 adoption fee for dogs will be waived during the event.

The Carnival will be held at the East Ridge Community Center located at 1515 Tombras Avenue. The family friendly event will be from 11am until 3pm and feature fun pup-focused events that will have everyone “howling” with laughter.

Children and adults will enjoy homemade carnival games such as the old-fashioned milk bottle toss but with cans of dog food instead of milk glasses, games of ring toss using dog collars, a kissing booth (with pups), and much more.

“August holds National Dog Day and we thought what better time to host a dog themed event with onsite adoptions on the Saturday before International Dog Day,” said Hannah Spear, Community Center Supervisor. “The ERAS will have dogs available for adoption that day and I really hope that the community will come enjoy some really fun games, and hopefully go home with their newest four-legged friend.”

For more information, visit the Facebook pages of the City of East Ridge @East RidgeTN, East Ridge Animal Services @EastRidgeAnimalServices, or East Ridge Parks and Rec-Camp Jordan @EastRidgeParksAndRec.