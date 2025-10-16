Empty Bowls Chattanooga: One Night, One Community, One Great Cause

What happens when artists, chefs, nonprofits, and neighbors come together around one table?

Empty Bowls Chattanooga. Set for Nov. 12, 2025, this annual community event is more than a dinner—it’s a creative call to action to fight food insecurity among students and families in Hamilton County.

Space is limited and tickets are selling fast. Guests receive a handcrafted bowl made by a local artist. Every hand-built ceramic bowl tells a story of generosity. Paired with delicious soups, bread, salad, dessert, and drinks, it’s the perfect mix of art and appetite. Every ladle of soup represents solidarity. And every ticket sold helps ensure that no student sits in class hungry.

Be The Change Youth Initiative Co-Founder Sydney Guerrette said the funds raised are used to pay down the growing school food debt affecting students and families in Hamilton County.

“Last year's event raised over $20,000 to help reduce the debt,” Guerrette said in an email. “As of Oct. 13, with the first quarter of school complete, the school food debt in Hamilton County is approximately $33,000. As a comparison, at the end of the 2024-2025 school year, the debt was $54,000.”

The event is being held at The Signal, 21 Choo Choo Ave., Chattanooga.

Two Ways to Attend:

General Admission ($75): Includes a handmade bowl, soup, bread, salad, dessert, and two drink tickets.

Table Ticket ($750): Includes eight admissions plus access to a VIP Cocktail Hour (5– 6pm).

The folks at The Pottery Place, Chattanooga are hosting a special Glaze & Blaze: Empty Bowls Glazing Workshop on Saturday Oct. 18. Saturday, from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at 103 Cherokee Blvd. Suite B.

Your $25 donation goes straight to support the Empty Bowls fundraiser. During the workshop, you’ll help glaze Stoneware bowls thrown by the friends of Scenic City Clay Arts that will later be used at the main event.

This year’s Empty Bowl Chattanooga culinary lineup features a returning favorite, Mac’s Kitchen + Bar alongside new partners Hungry Mother and Real Roots Café. This event is expected to sell out quickly. For those unable to attend, donations are a powerful way to get involved.

One hundred percent of all contributions go directly toward Hamilton County School Food Debt. Just $5 covers both breakfast and lunch for one student.

Purchase Tickets or Donate: Empty Bowls Chattanooga 2025 | Be The Change Youth Initiative