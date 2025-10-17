Erlanger Health Announces 10th Annual Believe Bash 2026: Back To The Future

Erlanger Health proudly announces the 10th anniversary of its signature gala, Believe Bash, taking place on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at the Chattanooga Convention Center.

This year’s theme, Back to the Future: Building on Erlanger’s Past for a Better Tomorrow, celebrates next-generation technology used to treat patients every day at Erlanger and its commitment to continue leading advanced treatments for our region into the future.

Keeping Erlanger at the forefront of tomorrow’s medicine is the vision, empowered by community philanthropy, which generously established Erlanger over a century ago. Believe Bash 2026 will be chaired by Erlanger President and CEO, Jim Coleman, and his wife, Amy, alongside Dr. Amar Singh, Professor and Chair of the Department of Urology, and his wife, Sujata. Their leadership and passion for innovation will help shape an unforgettable evening that honors Erlanger’s past and propels its future.

“In 2025, Believe Bash set an unprecedented community giving benchmark of $1.7M. We are excited to raise the bar yet again as we continue advancing medicine and leading healthcare into the future for our region,” said Jim Coleman. “Believe Bash 2026 is more than a celebration: it’s a call to action to support this regional asset serving an area of more than two million people.”

Guests will experience a tech-forward, futuristic, upscale atmosphere, with interactive experiences that showcase Erlanger’s cutting-edge robotics, AI, and tech-enabled solutions. Expect plenty of lights and action as the event blasts guests into the future of Erlanger.

“This event celebrates how far Erlanger has come — and the bold future we’re building together,” said Dr. Amar Singh, a nationally recognized expert in robotic-assisted urologic surgery. “Philanthropy has always fueled our progress. Believe Bash 2026 invites every member of our community to take part in shaping tomorrow’s healthcare.”

As a private, non-profit health system, Erlanger depends on the generosity of community partners to fund critical programs, advanced equipment, and expanded patient services. Every contribution makes a measurable difference in the lives of people across our service area.

To further strengthen this year’s initiative, Erlanger has established the Blue-Chip Steering Committee, a dynamic leadership group committed to delivering the most successful Believe Bash yet.

Committee Leadership Includes:

Amy and Jim Coleman, Co-Chairs

Sujata and Dr. Amar Singh, Co-Chairs

Dr. Reid Maclellan and Todd Womack, Sponsorship Co-Chairs

Brooke Maclellan and Katie Womack, Auction Co-Chairs

Nicole Watson, Sheila Boyington, Dr. Dane Boyington, Sarah Cantrell, Sharon Law, Embree Poole, Emilie Jones, and Wendy Fournet

“With this powerhouse team, Believe Bash 2026 will not only celebrate Erlanger’s past but also ignite the innovations that define our future,” said Coleman.

Sponsors already committed to sponsoring Believe Bash 2026 include Presenting Sponsor First Horizon, The Group Savings Organization as a Leading Sponsor, and Fink’s Jewelers and Morgan Stanley as Major Sponsors.

To reserve your sponsorship opportunity or for more details, please email believe.bash@erlanger.org.