Exploring The Southside's Terminal Station And Choo Choo Complex

Let’s continue exploring the Southside neighborhood placing the spotlight on the majestic and historic Chattanooga Choo Choo Terminal Station. Terminal Station started being constructed in 1906 and welcomed the first train in 1909.

Travel to and from Chattanooga blossomed for several years, but by the late 1940’s railroad travel had declined immensely. According to the Choo Choo’s website the last train departed Terminal Station in 1970, and Southern Railway vacated the station soon after.

If not for a group of local businessmen, Terminal Station was about to be hit with the wrecking ball. Instead, they invested millions and reopened it as the Chattanooga Choo Choo Hilton and Entertainment Complex.

Throughout the years many owners and investors have come and gone. Today, the Choo Choo Complex is once again for sale but is still going strong. According to AIA Tennessee, an architectural organization, the Terminal building is a Beaux Arts masterpiece designed by Donn Barber and modeled after his National Park Bank in New York. The organization calls the central dome and former passenger lobby area, the most iconic space in Chattanooga.

I happen to agree. When I stepped inside, I literally gasped at just how grand and beautiful it is. Walk through the terminal and out the double doors to enter the Choo Choo Garden area. Lush green grass, beautiful trees and several large art murals painted on the walls. The Terminal and garden area are frequently used for festival and events. On weekends people will bring out blankets for a picnic on the lawn.

There are two cute boutique stores here. One is Sophie’s-Southside. This store has a little bit of everything. Art, candles, jewelry, kitchen items, towels, hats, plants, house items and much more. Next door is Sweetly Southern, a souvenirs and gift shop that has a variety of items in their inventory, far too many to mention here. But, if you’re looking for the place to buy some mugs, shot glasses and refrigerator magnets this is your one-stop shop.

Just beyond the garden is the renovated Hotel Chalet and their pool area. Imagine spending the night in a converted and luxurious train carriage or an elegantly decorated guest room. That’s what you’ll find while staying at the Hotel Chalet. The stunning MacArthur Suite has a private poolside terrace for entertaining and lounging. While staying at the Hotel Chalet dine at Elsie’s Daughter and experience authentic Appalachian bistro. Elsie was the name of Donn Barber’s wife and the next three generation of daughters. Hence the name of the restaurant tying in a bit of history to the modern dining facility.

I’ve never watched an episode of the Walking Dead, but I’ve been a fan of Norman Reedus since the release of the movie The Boondock Saints in 1999. His restaurant Nic & Norman’s is part of the Choo Choo Complex offering up gourmet burgers, steaks, salads, soups, sandwiches and many other elevated gastro-pub food.

The Frothy Monkey is a unique coffee, brunch and dinner cafe with an eclectic menu and classic brunch cocktails. Order the shrimp and grits with a Bloody Mary or a Mimosa, you’ll thank me later.

My favorite place for brunch, lunch or dinner in the complex is STIR. Oysters, shrimp cocktail, cheeseburger egg rolls, crab bisque and so much more.

Surrounding the complex there are a variety of entertainment options. Support local and national stand-up comedians at the Comedy Catch. You never know who might show up for their Open Mic Nights, and they have one coming up July 15, 2026, at 7 p.m.

There are tons of places along Station Street where you can dance or watch live music performances. Dance under 500 mirror balls at Reagan’s Retro Bar. Have a ball at Westbound Honky-Tonk or The Boneyard or Backstage Bar.