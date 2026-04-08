Facing Unprecedented Need, Public Radio In Chattanooga Needs Your Help

88.1 FM WUTC, a public service of UTC and the area’s National Public Radio (NPR) affiliate, is seeking the community’s support during their annual pledge drive April 4-17, 2026.

WUTC General Manager Susan Lazenby said the station has a lofty goal this year, hoping to raise $220,000. “We lost a lot of money with the federal cuts when the federal government eliminated the Corporation for Public Broadcasting,” she said.

Although a federal judge recently sided with NPR, permanently blocking President Trump’s executive order that would prohibit federal agencies from funding NPR and public broadcasting stations the administration is likely to appeal the ruling, and the funding is not guaranteed.

“We, at that point, were getting about 20% of our budget from the federal government, which was about $125,000 a year. So, we have to try to make that up,” she said.

Lazenby said the radio station has been on the air for years and officially became a part of the NPR family in 1995. WUTC can be heard in 35 counties, reaching nearly into Nashville and across North Alabama, North Georgia, and into Cherokee County, North Carolina.

“And we have HD streams that people can listen to all over the world if they go to our website or download the app, which is WUTC in the app store,” Lazenby said. “It’s critical for us to stay connected to each other. We have a core philosophy amongst the team, and I would say that that is community building. We do community coffees, we do community cocktail hours, we do concerts as fundraisers and give back to the community. National Public Radio, especially our station, I think, is uniquely poised to do this.”

Lazenby said her station offers local content that not only speaks to the students of UTC but also residents and business owners. She added the station offers unique shows, some of which are done by students.

“We help train them and teach them how to use the equipment and talk to them about broadcasting standards,” she said. “A lot of them do shows.”

A few examples include Moc Mix, which features a variety of music, selected and hosted by students - for students at UTC. Another unique show is Color Samples.

“That's a former UTC student who has Synesthesia,” she said explaining that Synesthesia is a neurological condition where senses blend—such as tasting words or hearing music as colors.

Color Samples is a show where color sets the tone, and music follows its lead. Each episode explores a single color through sound.

“I don’t think that’s something you would get on regular stations,” she said.

She added that the station isn’t stuck to just one genre of music.

“We don't have a set playlist. Our DJs, hosts, and producers choose the music they play,” she said. “They can poll and research whatever music they want to play within FCC compliance. So, you get to hear a broad range of music. We have jazz on Sundays. We've got Tuesday Blues Day. We have a couple of employees that were students. Haley Solomon has her own show called the Haley Solomon Show. She got involved with the radio station when she was in high school. Now she's a full-time host for us, and she's my Program Director.”

Lazenby said WUTC programming is set up in blocks of news and information, music, and shows.

“In the morning, you are going to get morning edition, and that's a solid several hours and then after that, you're going to get a couple hours of music, which is nice. It's like the creamer in your coffee after you've heard all the news. Then you get Fresh Air, which is an amazing show.”