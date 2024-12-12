Family Justice Center Partners With America’s Thrift Stores For Charity Drive

The Chattanooga Hamilton County Family Justice Center is excited to partner with America’s Thrift Stores for the 12 Days of Giving campaign.

From now through December 20, the community is invited to donate household items, clothing, shoes, toys, books, small appliances and other gently used goods.

America’s Thrift Stores will make a financial contribution to FJC based on the total weight of donations, directly supporting survivors and families in need. A 24/7 donation kiosk is conveniently located in front of the FJC.

“This partnership offers a wonderful opportunity for our community to come together during the holiday season to support survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and other forms of abuse,” said Regina McDevitt, Executive Director of the Family Justice Center.

“By decluttering your home and donating items, you’re giving back to those in need and supporting vital community services. Your donations help ensure we can continue providing hope and critical resources to those in crisis,” she added.

Wrap-Up Celebration: Community, Cocoa, and Cookies!

When: December 20, 2024

Where: Family Justice Center 5705 Uptain Rd

Time: 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm

“Join us for hot cocoa, cookies and community gathering,” said McDevitt. “Together, we can make this holiday season one of giving, hope, and support for those who need it most.”