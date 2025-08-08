Adoptions Fees Waived This Weekend At The Walker County Animal Shelter

The Walker County Animal Shelter will waive adoption fees this Friday, August 8th, and Saturday, August 9th, in an effort to place more animals into loving homes.

The move is part of the ASPCA’s Rescue Effect campaign to raise awareness about the importance of adoption and fostering of pets.

“We are incredibly grateful to the ASPCA for believing in the work we’re doing here in Walker County,” said Melissa Smith, shelter director. “Through the Rescue Effect program, the ASPCA’s support is not only giving our animals a better chance at finding loving homes, but also giving our shelter team hope. We couldn’t be more excited to help more pets find their second chance.”

Many shelters across the country are full and animals, especially dogs, are staying longer in care before being adopted. Choosing to adopt helps the animal you take home and supports many more by freeing up space and resources. Animal shelters have pets of all sizes, ages and an array of wonderful personalities. For those unable to adopt, temporarily fostering also helps free up space for other animals in need.

The Rescue Effect is the ASPCA’s national campaign dedicated to helping organizations increase adoptions and engage the public. This year, the ASPCA is providing $2 million in grants to cover adoption fees and support operations at participating shelters and rescue groups across the country.

As part of the campaign, WCAS will offer fee waived adoption weekends again on September 12-13 and October 24-25.

For more information about Walker County Animal Shelter, visit walkercountyga.gov/residents/animal-shelter, or learn more about the ASPCA’s Rescue Effect campaign at ASPCA.org/TheRescueEffect.