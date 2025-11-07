Food City Kicks Off Their 8th Annual Friends & Pets In Need Holiday Food Drive

Food City has official kicked-off their 8th annual Friends & Pets in Need Holiday Food Drive.

“Hunger is a serious problem throughout our region, especially during the holidays and colder winter months,” says Food City's president Steven C. Smith. “Food City is proud to host a number of hunger relief programs throughout the year, including our Friends & Pets in Need Holiday Food Drive. The drive will benefit local hunger relief organizations and animal shelters throughout our area at a critical time.”

Continuing through December 31st, specially marked bags containing non-perishable food items, as well as bags containing pet food products will be available for purchase for only $15 (plus tax) at all area Food City locations.

Customers wishing to purchase the bags may deposit them in the collection bins located at the front of the store. 100% of the products collected will benefit local hunger relief organizations and animal shelters throughout the region.

“Food City’s ongoing hunger relief initiatives have been a tremendous success, and we are hoping to set a new record with this year’s drive to help our neighbors and furry friends in need,” said Smith.

Last year’s drive raised a combined total of over $355,000 to benefit local hunger relief organizations and animal shelters.

“Millions of Americans and animals need food assistance each year. The Food City Friends & Pets in Need Holiday Food Drive is another way we can help those in need right here in our own area,” adds Food City's Kevin Stafford.