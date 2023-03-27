Friends Of Special Children Mark 22 Years Of Helping Children With Special Needs

In 2001 a group of woman got together to help children with special needs, working to improve their lives in our community.

Witnessing firsthand the daily challenges our special needs community faces and the positive impact that the Friends of Special Children's work has on their lives inspires them to push forward to seek out and serve as many individuals who struggle with disabilities as they can.

They are all volunteers -- they have no paid staff -- and have collectively raised over $2 million for Signal Centers since 2006.

They will hold their large fundraiser in October: Friends of Special Children 18th annual ABC, All aBout Children “Follow the Yellow Brick Road”, which will be held on October 5th in support of the children at Signal Centers.

The goal is to raise funds to create a beautiful outdoor class room including a pavilion and walking path.

To learn more about their mission and how you can help, please visit friendsofspecialchildren.org or email them at angeline@friendsofspecialchildren.org