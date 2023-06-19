Friends Of Special Children To Host Annual Fundraiser Event To Benefit Signal Centers

The ABC (All aBout Children) Event is a fundraiser in support of the special needs children at Signal Centers School, hosted by Friends Of Special Children.

The event begins with the popular Online Silent Auction that will run from September 18th through the 24th. Then the Dinner & Live Auction will take place on Thursday, October 5th from 5:30 to 7:30 pm under the biggest tent Chattanooga offers.

Five Wits will be providing craft beer, Chattanooga Wine and Spirits will provide the wine, and a catered dinner is all part of the evening.

There will be over 400 guests, an exciting live auction, many prize drawings, and a lot of fun! This year they hope to raise $195,000 to construct a pavilion on the campus of Signal Centers School.

Friends Of Special Children works to improve the lives of special needs children of all ages in our community. They are passionate about their work and motivated by the belief that all children deserve the opportunity to explore and learn to their fullest potential.

With over 25 enthusiastic volunteers, the group has proudly served children of all ages with special needs in and around Chattanooga since 2001. FOSC has hosted the annual ABC, All aBout Children Event for the past 17 years to benefit Signal Centers, whose mission is to strengthen children, adults and families through services focusing on disabilities, early childhood education, and self-sufficiency.

In addition, FOSC proudly supports Families Forward, which supports expectant mothers; Chatter Camp, Signal Centers’ summer camp for non-verbal children; SPARC, Chattanooga's chapter of Disabled Sports and Marty’s Center, an early learning center for children with hearing impairments.

If you are interested in attending or sponsoring the event, please visit friendsofspecialchildren.org