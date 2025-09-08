Friends Of Special Children To Present The 20th Annual ABC Fundraiser, Silent Auction

Friends of Special Children is proud to announce the 20th anniversary of the All aBout Children (ABC) event. This year marks two decades of impact, in partnership with Signal Centers, to support inclusive early education and services for children with disabilities.

The ABC annual dinner and live auction will take place on Thursday, Oct. 9, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Signal Centers’ main campus. The fundraiser will highlight a 20-year legacy of collaboration and progress, honoring community leaders, raising critical funds, and laying the groundwork for a sustainable future.

This year’s goal is to raise $200,000 in support of the fund for Empowering Our Children’s Future. This new initiative will help Signal Centers reduce reliance on unpredictable funding sources and ensure it is able to sustain leading-edge programming, such as assistive technologies, teacher training, and scholarships.

Donna McConnico, Signal Centers CEO since 2005, will be honored as the event’s honorary chair in recognition of her unwavering commitment to inclusive services. Under her leadership, the nonprofit has expanded opportunities for children and adults with disabilities throughout Tennessee.

“For 20 years, Friends of Special Children and Signal Centers have worked hand in hand to create an environment where every child’s potential is nurtured and celebrated,” said Angeline Fairchild, president of Friends of Special Children, a standalone 501(c)(3) nonprofit. “This milestone is not just a celebration of our past achievements but a renewed commitment to building a future where inclusion, opportunity, and innovation go hand in hand for every child and family we serve.”

Before the in-person event, the public is invited to participate in a silent auction featuring exclusive items and experiences from local supporters. It will run from September 21 to 28. Get ready now by registering at: https://new.biddingowl.com/ABC.

The 20th anniversary event will also recognize past ABC co-chairs and active founding members of Friends of Special Children for their leadership. Founders include Pam Schulman, Lynn Reese, Barbie Standefer, Alfredia Rhodes, and Joyce Godsey, whose vision in 2003 laid the foundation for a legacy of impact.

So far, the ABC event has raised more than $3 million, directly funding capital improvement projects at Signal Centers such as:

Building the city’s first therapeutic, accessible playground incorporating nature, music, and more to enrich children’s development

Remodeling 12 classrooms into inclusive, tech-enabled learning spaces

Adding a dedicated gymnasium and accessible bathrooms in each classroom

Installation of an elevator and upgraded campus security

Restoration of the entire facade of Signal Centers’ more than 117-year-old building, including the installation of an automatic fire sprinkler system and energy-efficient windows

Friends of Special Children’s latest completed project is the Friends Pavilion and Adventure Trail, an outdoor learning space created for the children of Signal Centers that also welcomes staff and the larger Chattanooga community. The open-air pavilion accommodates up to 100 people and includes amenities such as a fire pit and kitchen, supporting both daily programming and special events. The adjoining 1/8-mile nature trail enriches learning through interactive, kid-friendly features such as a book nook, bird blind, labyrinth, garden, and play mounds—offering children of all abilities new ways to learn, play, and connect with nature.

The annual ABC Event has enriched thousands of children’s lives—and this year’s Empowering Our Children’s Future fund will ensure that impact endures for generations.