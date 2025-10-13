Get Your Tickets Now For This Saturday's HES Halloween Pup Crawl

Explore Downtown Chattanooga's best breweries and tap houses while supporting a great cause with the HES Halloween Pup Crawl.

Ticket proceeds benefit the Humane Educational Society and saving local animals in need.

Join the Halloween Pup Crawl on October 18th from 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm throughout downtown Chattanooga and get $3 pints at each participating location with your PAWSport (locations to be announced soon).

Your ticket automatically enters you to win amazing prize packages donated by participating pubs and local businesses. Purchase extra raffle tickets at the event for more chances to win.

There will also be a costume contest to show off your Halloween spirit for a chance to win a prize package, a Halloween scavenger hunt with fun challenges throughout the crawl, and of course you an meet adoptable animals from HES at select locations.

Get early bird ticket pricing now at heschatt.org/pupcrawl and don't miss out on this PAWsome deal!