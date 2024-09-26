Girl Scouts Partner With McKamey Animal Center To Help Shelter Dogs

Since dogs are also a girl’s best friend, Girl Scouts of Southern Appalachians is partnering with animal shelters across the region to treat pups and support local troops.

As part of the Fall Product Program, troops are offering a BarkBox for dogs in need of rescue.

Buyers in the Chattanooga area can purchase a BarkBox to donate to a shelter dog at McKamey Animal Center. Proceeds stay local and benefit Girl Scout troops across East Tennessee, funding programming and the Girl Scout Leadership Experience.

“Girl Scouts are encouraged to make meaningful contributions to their communities,” said Lynne Fugate, CEO of Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians. “Through our partnership with McKamey Animal Center, we’re empowering our girls to demonstrate compassion and goodwill to the less fortunate, and that includes our four-legged friends.”

The Girl Scout-themed BarkBox includes a Pose and Play Beret dog toy, which doubles as a wearable hat, Berry Trios treats and instructions on how the pup can earn Puppy Patches.

The boxes can be purchased for $25 each, and since the BarkBox is a standalone item, a BarkBox subscription is not necessary. It’s the perfect gift for a shelter dog awaiting a “furever” home.

The Girl Scout BarkBox may be purchased online for a donation at GirlScoutBarkBox.org. Donors can select McKamey Animal Center or another participating animal shelter. The boxes are available until Oct. 25.

McKamey Animal Center, a nonprofit organization, serves the needs of lost, abandoned and neglected animals in Chattanooga. Last year, 4,243 animals entered the center for care and sheltering.

Local Girl Scout troops have a longstanding history of community engagement, including areas that benefit animal welfare. Their volunteer work and community service hours help support local animal shelters, including McKamey Animal Center. Girl Scouts of Southern Appalachians also is partnering with Young-Williams Animal Center in Knoxville and Appalachian Highlands Humane Society in Johnson City.

The Girl Scouts Fall Product Program is not as expansive as the Girl Scout Cookies program, but it gives troops a chance to earn startup money, including funds for uniforms, camp and other activities. Directed toward family and friends, the program also teaches girls to learn five life skills: goal setting, money management, decision making, business ethics and people skills.