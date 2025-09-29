Girl Scouts Partner With McKamey Animal Center To Send Shelter Dogs A Barkbox

Girl Scouts are known for offering tasty treats for a good cause, even for canines, and Girl Scouts of Southern Appalachians once again has partnered with animal shelters across the region to treat pups and support local troops.

As part of the Fall Product Program, troops are offering a BarkBox for dogs in need of rescue. Chattanooga area donors can purchase a BarkBox to donate to a shelter dog and also help support Girl Scouts.

With each donation, a dog at McKamey Animal Center will receive a BarkBox with treats and a toy. Meanwhile, proceeds benefit Girl Scout troops across East Tennessee, funding programming and the Girl Scout Leadership Experience.

“We challenge Girl Scouts to make tangible and positive change in their communities,” said Lynne Fugate, CEO of Girl Scout Council of the Southern Appalachians (GSCSA). “Through our partnership with McKamey Animal Center, girls have the opportunity to demonstrate compassion for the less fortunate, and that includes our furry friends.”

The Girl Scout-themed BarkBox includes a toy marshmallow stick, Berry Trio treats and instructions on how the pup can earn Puppy Patches. The boxes can be purchased for $30 each, and since the BarkBox is a standalone item, a BarkBox subscription is not necessary. It’s the perfect gift for a shelter dog awaiting a “furever” home.

The Girl Scout BarkBox may be purchased for a donation online. Donors can select McKamey Animal Center or another participating animal shelter. The boxes are available until Oct. 22.

McKamey Animal Center, a nonprofit organization, serves the needs of lost, abandoned and neglected animals in Chattanooga. In a given year, more than 4,243 animals enter the center for care and sheltering.

Local Girl Scout troops have a longstanding history of community engagement, including areas that benefit animal welfare. Their volunteer work and community service hours help support local animal shelters, including McKamey Animal Center.

The Girl Scouts Fall Product Program gives troops a chance to earn startup money, including funds for uniforms, camp and other activities. Directed toward family and friends, the program also teaches girls to learn five life skills: goal setting, money management, decision making, business ethics and people skills.