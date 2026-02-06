Girls Inc. 2026 Sole Award Recipients To Be Honored At The Sapphire Sneaker Gala

Girls Inc. of Chattanooga proudly announces the 2026 Sole Award recipients, honoring three outstanding organizations and leaders whose work exemplifies what it truly means to be Strong, Smart, and Bold. These honorees will be recognized at the Sapphire Sneaker Gala on Saturday, May 16, 2026, at 7:00 PM at The Signal.

The Sole Awards celebrate individuals and organizations whose leadership and impact align with the Girls Inc. Mission and values. Each recipient has demonstrated a deep commitment to innovation and community transformation, creating pathways for families to thrive.

2026 Sole Award Recipients:

Advocacy Sole Award – La Paz Chattanooga. Recognized for its tireless advocacy on behalf of the Latino families and immigrants, La Paz continues to strengthen the fabric of our community through education and access to critical resources.

Education Sole Award - Dr. Rebecca Ashford, President at Chattanooga State Community College. Recognized for her visionary leadership in higher education, Dr. Ashford has expanded access, championed workforce development, and positioned education as a cornerstone of economic mobility.

Entrepreneurship Sole Award – The Chattery, co-founders Shawanda Mason and Jennifer Holder. Recognized for cultivating creativity and entrepreneurship, The Chattery has become a catalyst for lifelong learning, small business growth, and community connection.

“The Sole Awards honors leaders whose courage, innovation, and commitment reflect the very heart of Girls Inc.,” said Toccora Petersen, CEO of Girls Inc. of Chattanooga. “Their stories remind girls that their voices matter and that leadership comes in many powerful forms.”

The Sapphire Sneaker Gala is a signature fundraiser. Guests trade heels for sneakers in a collective celebration of impact, resilience and the importance of investing in our families. Proceeds directly support Girls Inc. Programming, ensuring families across Hamilton and Marion counties continue to access transformative opportunities for years to come.

As Girls Inc. Of Chattanooga celebrates its 65th anniversary, the 2026 Sapphire Sneaker Gala marks a pivotal moment, honoring more than six decades of impact and a bold vision for the future. This year’s fundraising bold goal of $300,000 will sustain programs that have empowered more than 40,000 girls and their families to grow into confident, educated and responsible citizens.

Community members, corporate partners, and supporters are invited to participate by sponsoring the event, purchasing tickets, or contributing in honor of the Sole Award recipients.

“This gala is more than a fundraiser; it’s a statement of what’s possible when a community invests in families,” Petersen added. “Together, we are sustaining the next generation of leaders.”