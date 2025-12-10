Give A Shelter Pet A Forever Home This Holiday Season With Home For The Pawlidays

Home For The Pawlidays makes shelter pets' Christmas wishes come true, and you can make this a holiday season to remember with a little help from the Humane Educational Society as they present a special holiday adopt-a-thon weekend.

All the HES shelter animals have been good boys and girls this year, and all are wishing for just one thing this Christmas season: a forever family of their own.

Saturday, Dec. 13th:

FREE ADOPTIONS all day from 12pm-8pm!

Complimentary hot chocolate station

Coat sale for animals! HES Thrift Store pop-up: Get yourself or someone you know in need a new winter coat at thrift store prices, all proceeds are donated back to the shelter!

When you adopt, pick your new furry family member a Christmas present from under the tree to take home with you!

Special guest appearances from Santa and the Grinch for holiday photos!

Sunday, Dec. 14th:

We're keeping the fun times coming with our FREE adoption special!

FREE ADOPTIONS all day from 12pm-4pm!

Come see the adoptable pets at www.heschatt.org/adopt

HES is are excited to participate in Home For The Pawlidays along with East Ridge Animal Services and McKamey Animal Center.