Go All In With The 18th Annual Northside Neighborhood House Not So Silent Auction

Tickets and tables are on sale now for the 18th Annual Not So Silent Auction to benefit Northside Neighborhood House, held at The Signal on Thursday, October 23, 2025, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

This unique annual event is sure to delight guests and foster much-needed support for residents of northern Hamilton County through Northside Neighborhood House’s vital services.

With 500 attendees bidding on over 100 items from local and regional businesses, this lively auction with a twist, now held at The Signal, is one of Chattanooga’s favorite fundraisers. Complete with a robust silent auction, bourbon pull, game of Heads or Tails, and a live auction, guests can expect an enjoyable, one-of-a-kind evening benefiting Northside Neighborhood House’s life-changing programs.

The theme for this year’s event is “All Aboard the Glow Train,” paying homage to the location’s locomotive history and incorporating the vibrant, glowing energy of the city today.

Chairs for this year’s Not So Silent Auction, Mike and Lorrie Holland, encourage all community members to gather at this event to support Northside Neighborhood House’s mission of providing a hand up through education and assistance. “We are thrilled to help lead this special event and are deeply grateful for the community’s support of Northside Neighborhood House and its mission,” said the Hollands.

Early Bird tickets and tables are on sale now. Individual tickets for the event are $150. New this year is an option for friends or small groups to reserve a four-top table in the mezzanine for $800, which also includes reserved seating on the balcony. Reserved tables for 10 are $1,750 and include seating on the floor near the auctioneers. All tickets include beverages and heavy appetizers.

For more information about the event or to donate an auction item, please visit nnhouse.org/events/not-so-silent-auction.

Northside Neighborhood House has been focused on empowering residents north of the Tennessee River to create thriving communities across northern Hamilton County since 1924. From ensuring individuals are housed with working utilities to supporting students in achieving academic success, the NNH focuses on creating relationships and connecting individuals to supports that aid them in creating stability for themselves and their families.