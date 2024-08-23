Go All In With Northside Neighborhood House's Not So Silent Auction

Tickets and tables are on sale now for the 17th Annual Not So Silent Auction to benefit Northside Neighborhood House, held at the Chattanooga Convention Center on Thursday, October 3, 2024, from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.

This unique annual event will round out the celebrations for Northside Neighborhood House’s 100th Anniversary serving the community.

With 600 attendees bidding on over 100 items from local and regional businesses, this lively auction with a twist is one of Chattanooga’s favorite fundraisers. Complete with a robust silent auction, bourbon pull, game of Heads or Tails, wine and beer pull, and a live auction, guests are sure to experience an enjoyable, one-of-a-kind evening benefiting Northside Neighborhood House’s life-changing programs.

Chairs for this year’s Not So Silent Auction, Matthias and Keely Anderson, encourage all community members to gather at this event to support Northside Neighborhood House’s century of service. “It's an honor to chair the Not So Silent Auction during NNH’s 100th Anniversary!” said the Andersons. “We love the energy, excitement, and community celebration this event brings each year, and we hope you'll join us in supporting our neighbors and championing this amazing organization.”

Individual tickets for the event are $125. Reserved tables are on sale for $1,000 and include seating for 10 guests. VIP tables are $1,500 and include seating for 10 guests near the auctioneers, early entry to VIP Reception, table signage, champagne toast, a commemorative gift, valet parking, and FURst dibs to the ever-popular Fur Boutique. All tickets include beverages and heavy appetizers. Prices increase by $25-$250 when purchased after August 31, 2024.

The 17th Annual Not So Silent Auction is presented by EPB with Pinnacle, Unum, TVA, Regions, Quality Tire, Hudson Companies, HHM Certified Public Accountants, and Elliott Davis as High Five Sponsors. For more information about the event, additional sponsors, or to donate an auction item, please visit nnhouse.org/events or contact Chief Development Officer Jenny Stripling at jstripling@nnhouse.org.

The Northside Neighborhood House has been focused on empowering residents north of the Tennessee River to create thriving communities across northern Hamilton County since 1924. From ensuring individuals are housed with working utilities to supporting students in achieving academic success, the NNH focuses on creating relationships and connecting individuals to supports that aid them in creating stability for themselves and their families.