Goodwill Week: Helping People Transform Potential Into Opportunity

Every year during the first full week of May, Goodwill organizations celebrate Goodwill Week. This Goodwill Week, the non-profit is encouraging you to “Get to Know Goodwill”.

Goodwill is a network of non-profit organizations governed by a local president and CEO and a board of directors. Goodwill Industries of the Greater Chattanooga Area sells donated goods to fund education, training, and employment for people in their 23-county territory in Southeast Tennessee and Northwest Georgia.

For more than 100 years, our area Goodwill has helped people find jobs, support their families and gain the satisfaction that comes from stable employment.

Goodwill operates an Opportunity Campus and two Opportunity Centers in our area.

Goodwill Opportunity Campus: 6104 Preservation Drive, Chattanooga, 423-629-2501

Goodwill Opportunity Center - East Brainerd: 7601 East Brainerd Road, Chattanooga, 423-757-9527

Goodwill Opportunity Center – Dalton: 1001 Market Street, Dalton, 706-609-5647

Goodwill operates over a dozen stores and four attended donation centers in our region. The organization employs over 350 individuals, many of whom have barriers to employment.

“Goodwill believes that every person regardless of ability, situation, or background can achieve their greatest potential,” said Michelle Turner, Director of Marketing and Communications of Goodwill Industries of the Greater Chattanooga Area. “We are grateful to our donors, shoppers, employees and participants who help bring this vision to life.”

Since 1923, Goodwill Industries of the Greater Chattanooga Area has helped people with barriers to employment get the training and support they need to find competitive jobs in the community. Barriers may include physical and developmental disabilities or other disadvantages such as a lack of formal education or a long absence from employment.

When you shop or donate to Goodwill, you are helping people in your community turn their potential into opportunity. Visit www.goodwillchatt.org to learn more.