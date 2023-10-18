Habitat For Humanity Officially Breaks Ground On 300th House In Chattanooga

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Chattanooga has officially broken ground on their 300th home with the support of Publix Super Markets Charities.

Habitat’s 300th home is being built for Tangela Walker and her family. For Tangela, 2021 was a tumultuous year full of hardship that felt like a “rushing storm.” Tangela’s sister passed away unexpectedly, her brother had a stroke, and her marriage came to a sudden end all in the span of a few months. After many tears and prayer, she felt it was time for a change.

With encouragement from her three kids, grandkids, and her mother, Tangela applied for Habitat’s housing program in the fall of 2022 and was officially accepted this January. Since then, Tangela has worked to complete her sweat equity hours in record time.

“Over these last few years, I felt like I was living through a storm. But finally, my storm has come to a calm," Walker says. “I am living the Habitat mission: better homes, better community, and a better world. It feels like a fairytale for me.”

Habitat President and CEO Jens Christensen noted, “This home marks a new beginning for Tangela. It also gives us a moment to pause and look back at the impact that Habitat has had on Chattanooga and the 300 families whose lives have been changed through homeownership.”

Publix has been an integral partner of Chattanooga’s Habitat for the last nine years and will be continuing their support through sponsoring the construction of the new home.

Habitat leaders noted that the 300th house will be constructed to honor the commitment of former President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn for their world-wide impact and four decades of support for Habitat.

President Carter once said, “Like other Habitat volunteers, I have learned that our greatest blessings come when we are able to improve the lives of others, and this is especially true when those others are desperately poor or in need.”

Habitat is always seeking volunteers and supporters to assist in meeting the mission of the organization. To learn more about Habitat for Humanity of Greater Chattanooga, visit: www.HabiChatt.org.