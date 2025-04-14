Chattanooga's Habitat For Humanity To Open Critical Home Repair Program

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Chattanooga will begin accepting online applications for their Critical Home Repair program starting on May 12 through May 23.

The program is used to address issues many homeowners over the age of 60 face as they struggle to remain in their homes.

In order to qualify for the program, the following criteria must be met:

Must be owner-occupied and primary residence.

Proof of homeownership, not currently undergoing bankruptcy proceedings within the past 24 months ( 2 years ).

Household income falling within 0-50% of the Area Median Income.

Must be 60 years of age or older.

Demonstrate the need for critical home repairs.

Property must be located within the City Limits of Chattanooga.

The Critical Home Repair program offers a baker’s dozen list of improvements, repairs, and replacements for homeowners selected for the program. The list includes efforts to address issues with accessibility, including wheelchair ramps, grab bars, and handrails, as well as replacement of bathtubs with shower surrounds. In addition, the program offers assistance with gutters, exterior doors and windows, HVAC systems, plumbline, structural repairs, such as repairs to damaged floors and walls, and minor electrical repairs.

Habitat’s CEO Jens Christensen noted, “Over the years, we’ve learned that some of the most important work Habitat does is through our Critical Home Repair program. By addressing these repairs, we can assist seniors in continuing to live independently in the homes they’ve loved for many years. We love working with homeowners to make repairs or renovations that will make a difference in their daily lives.”

The application opens on May 12 and information can be found on Habitat’s website.If selected, a home inspection will be scheduled followed by a schedule for repairs to the homeowner’s property.

“We're grateful to the city of Chattanooga and our community for making this important work possible,” said Christensen.

To learn more about Habitat for Humanity of Greater Chattanooga, visit: www.habichatt.org.