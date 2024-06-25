Habitat Of Greater Chattanooga To Open Application Process On July 2nd

Habitat of Greater Chattanooga is opening their online application process to select future homeowners on Tuesday, July 2. Applications will be accepted throughout the month and will close on July 31.

The faith-based nonprofit housing organization has been making a difference in the lives of Chattanoogans since opening its doors in 1986. It is guided by the vision of building strength, stability and self-reliance in partnership with families in need of a decent and affordable home.

Successful applicants must meet three program requirements. First, they must show a need for housing by living in low-income/ high housing costs; unsafe dwelling; overcrowded conditions; homelessness; unsafe surroundings; or that the home cannot accommodate the needs of a disabled household member.

Secondly, applicants must have the ability to pay a 30-year, 0% interest rate mortgage. The house payment includes principle, property taxes and homeowner’s insurance. Applicants must meet low-income guidelines based on family size.

Finally, applicants must be willing to participate in Habitat’s “Sweat Equity” program. Each future homeowner must complete 15 hours per month toward 200-400 hours depending on ability and household size before moving into their new home. Sweat equity is hands-on involvement of future homeowners in the construction of their homes, as well as in other Habitat and community activities. Families also attend education classes to complete their sweat equity hours.

Habitat President and CEO Jens Christensen said, “Throughout our community we see individuals who are struggling to meet very basic needs which makes Habitat’s work more critical than ever. We’re proud and humbled to work with people who are changing the trajectory of their future by building generational wealth. Habitat and the volunteers who join us on each build are making real change for over a thousand men, women and children who now have the security of homeownership. Our work continues to evolve to meet community needs.”

Those interested in becoming future homeowners are encouraged to start the pre-qualification process by applying online when the application opens on Tuesday, July 2. The application process will be open until July 31.

To learn more about Habitat for Humanity of Greater Chattanooga, visit: www.habichatt.org.