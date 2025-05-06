Habitat To Open Application Process For ‘Future Homeowners’ Program

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Chattanooga is set to open their online application process for their Future Homeowners program on Sunday, June 1, 2025.

Entries will be accepted over two weeks through Habitat Chattanooga’s Pre-Qualifying Questionnaire (PQQ) and close on June 14. Habitat Chattanooga will also host three informational sessions in the weeks leading up to the PQQ opening to answer questions from potential applicants and provide information about the Homeowners program and application process.

The faith-based nonprofit housing organization has been making a difference in the lives of Chattanoogans since opening its doors in 1986. It is guided by the vision of building strength, stability and self-reliance in partnership with families in need of a decent and affordable home.

Applicants must meet the following categories of qualification for the Homeowners program:

Applicants must show a need for housing.

Applicants must have the ability to pay a 30-year, 0% interest rate mortgage. The house payment includes principle, property taxes and homeowner’s insurance.

Applicants must meet low-income guidelines based on family size.

Applicants must be willing to participate in Habitat’s “Sweat Equity” program. Each future homeowner must complete 15 hours per month toward 200-400 hours depending on ability and household size before moving into their new home.

Sweat equity is hands-on involvement of future homeowners in the construction of their homes, as well as in other Habitat and community activities. Families also attend education classes to complete their sweat equity hours.

Two in-person informational sessions and one online informational session will be held throughout May to provide additional information and answer questions from potential applicants:

May 15th at 6:00 PM - Orchard Knob Missionary Baptist Church (1734 E 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37404)

May 20th at 2:00 PM - Orchard Knob Missionary Baptist Church (1734 E 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37404)

May 28th at 12:00 PM - Virtual Q&A Session (habich

Habitat President and CEO Jens Christensen said, “Habitat for Humanity believes that dignity, self-reliance, and hope are promoted when people are actively engaged with building and caring for their home, and that’s why we’re humbled to help members of our community build their path to homeownership. Our volunteers are honored every day to help our neighbors change the trajectories of their lives, and grow our vision of a world where everyone has a decent place to live.”

Those interested in becoming future homeowners are encouraged to learn more about the Homeowners program, register for informational sessions, and sign up to be notified when the PQQ officially opens on June 1 at habichatt.org/own.