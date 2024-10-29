HCSO Offers Halloween Safety Precautions For Families With Children

This year, as our community prepares to celebrate another “Spooktacular” Halloween, please be mindful that there will be several events across Hamilton County occurring on Thursday, October 31st.

These events include church Trunk-or-Treats, neighborhood trick-or-treating, and community programs.

The safety of our community’s children is paramount to the men and women of the HCSO and we would like to offer the following safety precautions to help ensure everyone has a safe holiday.

Please be mindful when driving after dark on Halloween as small children may be canvassing your neighborhood looking for tasty treats.

When trick-or-treating, parents should remember the following safety precautions:

For Families and Trick-or-Treaters:

Children should always trick-or-treat with an adult, especially those under the age of 12

If kids are mature enough to be out without supervision, they should stick to familiar areas that are well-lighted and trick-or-treat in groups

Know the area your children are trick-or-treating in and if there are any sexual predators in that particular neighborhood or area

Parents should look and sort through all candy received to check for problems or suspicious items

Do not eat any candy that is not properly wrapped or appears suspicious

Tell your children to NEVER go inside someone’s house they don’t know

Make sure your child’s costume is visible and has reflective markings, flashlights, and/or glow lights

Avoid costumes that are all black and blend into the darkness, especially those without proper reflective gear

Give your children flashlights to help light their way and make them more noticeable to oncoming traffic

Teach your children to “Look left, right and left again” when crossing and keep looking as you cross

Always walk on sidewalks or paths. If there are no sidewalks, walk facing traffic as far to the left as possible

Children should walk on direct routes with the fewest street crossings

For Vehicle Drivers:

Slow down and be especially alert in residential neighborhoods. Remember children can be excited on Halloween and may move in unpredictable ways

Take extra time to look for kids at intersections, on medians, and on curbs

Enter and exit driveways, neighborhoods, and alleyways slowly and carefully

Eliminate any distractions inside your car so you can concentrate on the road and your surroundings

Drive slowly, anticipate heavy pedestrian traffic and turn your headlights on earlier in the day to spot children from greater distances

Popular trick-or-treating hours are 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. so be especially alert for kids during those hours

If you have any questions regarding safety tips for a safe Halloween, please contact your local law enforcement agency or visit the National Safety Council’s website at: nsc.org/community-safety/safety-topics/seasonal-safety/autumn-safety/halloween