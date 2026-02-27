Help Support The Creative Discovery At The AMUSEUM Secret Garden Soiree

Unlock your path through the secret garden at Creative Discovery Museum’s annual fundraiser event, AMUSEUM: Secret Garden Soiree on Saturday, March 7 at the museum itself.

Walk the green carpet and step beyond the gate into an enchanted evening blooming with beauty, curiosity, and surprise. Thanks to support from The Barn Nursery, this year’s Secret Garden Soiree transforms the Museum into a lush landscape of immersive experiences designed to delight the senses. Guests will enjoy exceptional cuisine, an open bar, premier live and silent auction packages, and playful moments of discovery tucked throughout the galleries.

Guests will gather for a program during the event highlighting the Museum’s impact in our community and the mission that is supported through this fundraising event.

At 9:30 p.m., the VIP afterparty begins in Club Avant Garden. Hosted by Home Bar in the UnEarthed gallery, guests will enjoy an exclusive craft bar experience and a live DJ, transforming the garden into a vibrant late-night celebration to close out an unforgettable evening.

As the Museum’s largest fundraiser of the year, AMUSEUM plays a vital role in sustaining and expanding the mission of Creative Discovery Museum to inspire all children to explore, innovate, create, and play. Funds raised directly support hands-on exhibits, outreach programs in area schools, reduced admission initiatives that remove financial barriers for families, and inclusive experiences designed for children of all abilities. By supporting AMUSEUM, guests help ensure the Museum remains a vital, welcoming resource for every child and caregiver in our region.

This event would not be possible without the generous support of presenting sponsor, First Horizon Foundation. "From the beginning, First Horizon has been proud to partner with Creative Discovery Museum as we share their vision and mission to inspire all children to explore, innovate, create, and play."

“AMUSEUM helps raise critical funds for the programs and exhibits that build a world of wonder and possibility for children and their caregivers,” said Vice President of Development, Ginger Birnbaum. “We are deeply grateful to our presenting sponsor, First Horizon Foundation, and to our dedicated volunteer leaders, including the Soufers, whose passion and generosity helped cultivate this special evening. While the theme for each AMUSEUM evolves, the purpose remains the same: to ensure Creative Discovery Museum continues to be a vibrant, essential resource for families across our region.”

For 29 years, AMUSEUM has played a critical role in convening community members to raise funds in support of our collective vision to make our community the best place for every child to grow up. This year’s Secret Garden Soiree promises an evening where generosity blooms and imagination grows wild.

Tickets are available now. Visit cdmfun.org/amuseum for more information.