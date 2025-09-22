Help The Environment With Saturday's Hamilton County Recycling Roundup

The Tennessee Environmental Council is hosting a Recycling Roundup this Saturday, Sept. 27, from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at 951 Watkins Street in Chattanooga.

Everyone is encouraged to bring their hard-to-recycle items such as electronics, tires, blocks of Styrofoam, mattresses, glass bottles, medications, medical & pet supplies, eyeglasses, and more. Secure paper shredding will also be on site.

“Recycling Roundups make it easy and convenient for households to recycle,” says Jeffrey Barrie, CEO of TEC. “We are pleased to provide this important service, helping community members clean up their homes with environmental consciousness. Our Recycling Roundups Initiative has been active since the end of 2022, serving nearly 6,000 households across more than 24 counties in Tennessee."

"Over the course of 30 plus Roundups, we have received assistance from more than 600 volunteers and community partners, successfully diverting more than 700,000 pounds of material from our landfills," Barrie added. "Great job, everyone!”

This Roundup is part of a series hosted by TEC, a non-profit organization that operates statewide. The main purpose of these roundups is to combat litter and illegal dumping, while also easing the pressure on local landfills. The event is free and open to everyone.

Funding for this roundup is made possible by a grant contract with the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT). TEC would also like to express their gratitude to their partners: Overlooked Materials, the City of Chattanooga, the Public Works Division, and Chattem Chemicals.

For a detailed list of materials that will be accepted at the event, as well as any item limitations visit: tectn.org/chattanoogarecycles

Those interested in volunteering for this event can sign up at flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/MTc2NTA0

TEC Recycling Roundup