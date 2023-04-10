Helping Children Realize Their Potential With Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Chattanooga

Since 1957, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Chattanooga has operated under the belief that inherent in every child is the ability to succeed and thrive in life.

As a member agency of the oldest and largest youth mentoring organization in the United States, BBBS makes meaningful, monitored matches between adult volunteers (“Bigs”) and children (“Littles”), ages 6 through 14, in Hamilton, Marion, Bradley, Walker, Catoosa and Dade counties.

BBBS develops positive relationships that have a direct and lasting effect on the lives of young people in our community, helping children realize their potential and build their futures through youth mentoring programs. BBBS nurtures children and strengthen communities and this organization couldn’t do any of it without community partners and mentors.

BBBS is seeking nominations for individuals and organizations who are creating opportunity and impacting lives through one-to-one mentoring engagement.

Nominations will be accepted from April 17 – May 29. Winners will be announced in July and will be recognized at BBBS’s City of Potential Awards Breakfast on August 23 at The Common House.

The award categories are as follows:

Chris Ramsey Mentoring Legacy Award

This award was established in memory of Big Brother and Community Leader, Chris Ramsey. This recognizes an individual whose long-standing commitment to mentoring has impacted the life of multiple individuals and whose life represents the ideals that defined Chris Ramsey.

Excellence in Mentoring Award

This award recognizes a mentor whose consistency, commitment, advocacy, and creativity have made a critical, long-lasting impact on the life of a mentee. This mentor should be a champion of those that they formally or informally mentor and should be a person who generously shares their valuable time to be accessible to those they mentor.

Defenders of Potential Award

This award recognizes an organization or company whose unwavering, principles, and commitment to mentoring has propelled mentoring forward in Chattanooga. They operate from a place of mentoring being a catalyst for growth in Chattanooga.

Accelerating Potential Award

This award celebrates the organizations and people who are creatively and strategically implementing mentoring into new communities. The award recognizes those whose bold initiatives and entrepreneurial spirits are harnessing the power of mentoring to improve outcomes.

Nominate an individual or business/organization by completing an online form located www.bbbschatt.org.

Additionally, if you’re interested in becoming a mentor or providing monetary support, contact 423.698.8016 or visit the website.