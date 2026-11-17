On November 21st and 22nd, Humane Educational Society and McKamey Animal Center will be joining forces for the first ever MEGA Adoption Event in Hamilton County. More than 100 shelter animals will be looking for their forever homes, just in time for the holidays!

The MEGA Adoption Event will be hosted at The Signal on Choo Choo Avenue in Chattanooga, and is free and open to the public. Adoption fees will be just $35, and all adoptions will include spay/neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccinations. The selection of adoptable dogs and puppies will change throughout each day.

“We are so excited to be partnering with HES for this very special adoption event,” said MAC Executive Director Inga Fricke. “Every day more than 1,000 wonderful pets are waiting for homes in Hamilton County shelters, and we hope this MEGA Adoption Event will help all of them find new loving families.”

“By bringing our organizations together for this event, we can combine our resources, reach, and passion toward a shared mission: saving more lives and connecting as many shelter pets as possible with loving forever families,” said HES Executive Director Starla Raiborn. “We are excited to work alongside McKamey to reach a greater impact for the animals in our community, and we can’t wait to see the incredible homes these wonderful animals will find."

Want to get the “pick of the litter?” Pick up a Fast Pass for either Saturday or Sunday to see the animals an hour early. The $50 Fast Pass fee covers entry for up to 5 household family members and includes 1 free adoption. Fast Pass holders who choose not to adopt will not be refunded.

Visit www.givebutter.com/MAC-HES-mega-adoption-event for tickets and information, limited quantities available.

All proceeds will be shared by Humane Educational Society and McKamey Animal Center to support their community-wide lifesaving efforts.

Join us and help get every shelter dog and cat a home for the holidays!