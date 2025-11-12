HES Makes History With 300,00th Dog Transported Through The ASPCA

At the break of dawn this past October 27th, six-month-old pup Maisie Belle was escorted out of Chattanooga's Humane Educational Society (HES) shelter for the final time, loaded up into an ASPCA Relocation vehicle, and crossed the threshold as the national organization's 300,000th transport animal ... and into her new life that lies ahead.

Through the cooperative efforts of HES as a source shelter for the ASPCA's Animal Relocation program since 2016, we were selected to send their 300,000th animal on rescue transport.

This program's initiative transports dogs and cats from crowded animal shelters to recipient shelters across the U.S. that have more space and higher demand for adoption.

The lucky HES pup, Maisie Belle, headed to Brandywine Valley SPCA's location in New Castle, Delaware on October 27th, 2025.

Maisie Bell came to HES as an injured stray in August. She underwent an amputation to one of her front legs, and after weeks of healing, was moving and grooving like the happy, bouncy pup she is.

﻿On the rainy Monday morning of the 27th, and after lots of heartfelt good-byes from HES staff and volunteers, Maisie Belle set off on her journey in the Rescue Ride.

She arrived at Brandywine Valley SPCA Tuesday afternoon to a welcoming party of the recipient shelter's staff. It was love at first sight with the crew. Maisie Belle is now awaiting adoption into her forever home.

HES is honored to have been selected to send the ASPCA's 300,000th transport animal and give her a chance at a new home. It's a milestone that reflects the tireless commitment to improving the lives of animals every day by both the ASPCA and HES.