HES's Longest Resident Adopted After Nearly 1,400 Days In Shelter Care

Humane Educational Society staff and volunteers are celebrating with happy tears after the shelter's longest resident is finally adopted into her forever family.

Seven-year-old Arizona, a boxer/pit mix, waited almost four years for her perfect adopters to find her. She was finally adopted by a local Soddy Daisy couple this past Saturday (Jan. 25, 2025) who had been watching her for years on the shelter's website.

Arizona's new family, Dr. and Mr. Habenicht, a physician/lawyer duo, are pet parents to two other rescue dogs: senior dog Beaux, and HES alumni Paddington (Paddy). Paddy, adopted from HES in late 2022, was actually the first dog Arizona had become friends with during their time together at the shelter.

The two would play together nearly every day until Paddy was adopted. Since then, his family had been keeping an eye on Arizona, shocked that after all these years, she was still at HES.

The couple say they "felt called" to adopt Arizona. After several meetings with her, and coached by HES's behavior staff, the Habenichts decided to take the leap and make things official last weekend.

"It is our honor to care for and love Arizona," says Dr. Kymber Habenicht in a Facebook comment.

During Arizona's time at HES, she became the shelter's sweetheart. Debuting in several viral videos, even getting attention from national publications like The Dodo, she was made famous around Chattanooga, and across the country.

Arizona was professionally trained by HES staff who partnered with The Dog Wizard of Chattanooga, and had a team of shelter staff and volunteers who worked with her every day on her obedience, socialization, and handling. The staff even had "Team Arizona" shirts made for them by a volunteer after her 1,000th day at the shelter.

Arizona became a staple of HES. She was a constant fixture of joy and love for staff and volunteers. To know her was to love her, and while her presence will be sorely missed, all Arizona's friends at HES wish her and her new family the best for many years to come.

Those wanting to support HES and their mission in saving lives of local animals in need can make a contribution at heschatt.org/donation.